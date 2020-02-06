After a final decision from the Athens County Board of Elections, Nelsonville resident Katie O’Neil will not be the Democratic candidate for Ohio’s 94th House District. The second hearing decision follows a split vote from the board regarding the protest on Jan. 19.
The protest was filed by Nelsonville resident Allen Keith Monk, who was attempting to keep O’Neil off the ballot based on two grounds:
1. O’Neil allegedly did not reside in the 94th District for at least one year prior to the Nov. 3, 2020 election
2. O’Neil allegedly gathered petition signatures prior to becoming a registered voter in Athens County.
During the Jan. 19 hearing, lawyers for both O’Neil and Monk presented their arguments. A vote was then taken, with a split decision dividing the BOE between party lines, when Democrats BOE Chair Kate McGuckin and board member John Haseley voted to deny the protest, and Republican board members Aundrea Carepenter-Colvin and Gary Van Meter voted in favor of the protest.
This split decision was originally intended to go to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose for a tie-breaker, however according to O’Neil, the BOE decided to have a second hearing on Jan. 31.
“It is unfortunate that the Athens County Board of Elections did not rule by a ‘fair and reasonable’ standard,” O’Neil said in a statement to The Messenger. O’Neil is a 2013 OU graduate, who finished her master’s degree in energy regulation and law at Vermont Law School and earned her juris doctorate in environmental law in 2019.
During the initial hearing, Monk’s attorney, Donald C. Brey of the Columbus law firm Isaac Wiles, presented gathered evidence against O’Neil. Some obtained via subpoena for documents issued by the BOE.
In addition Brey also called in Private Investigator Stan Molnar, who was hired to watch O’Neil’s Nelsonville residence. During the week Molnar watched her residence in late December, he stated that he did not see her there. It was noted by O’Neil’s attorney, Patrick Quinn of Columbus law firm Brunner Quinn, that this was not unusual during the holiday season.
Subpoenaed Columbia Gas documents showed that the apartment’s heating wasn’t turned on until Nov. 18. O’Neil testified that Nov. 18 was the day her landlord had her switch over the billing to her name. In addition to this, Brey pointed out she did not change her voter ID card until Dec. 3, 2019.
As a counter, Quinn presented the signed lease between O’Neil and her landlord, dated Oct. 31, 2019 – well outside of the one-year timeframe of the Nov. 3, 2020 election. However, there was a discrepancy with the lease, as it stated that O’Neil’s security deposit wasn’t paid until Nov. 4, 2019. O’Neil stated that she moved in on Oct. 31.
The final decision by the BOE on Jan. 31, means that incumbent Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, will be running unopposed unless another candidate steps forward.
“We are in a Constitutional crisis. We need people of courage to represent a working democracy in our Republic, and that is why I ran for Ohio House District 94,” O’Neil said, “I hope there is an Independent candidate on the ballot for Ohio House District 94 in this election.”
