Impending drastic employee reductions have Ohio University faculty and staff on pins and needles; however the Board of Trustees will consider adding several new programs during its May meeting and not increase undergraduate tuition.
Employees of OU were told in March that personnel-related budget reductions would be held off until the COVID-19 global pandemic subsides. However, it appears that employee reductions are very much on the table, with several non-tenure-track assistant professors releasing statements on social media starting Thursday, April 30 concerning their contract non-renewals or similar ends to their positions at OU.
#SaveOUrProfs, a student-organized group seeking to help protect OU’s faculty, sprung up in the same time period, broadcasting the professors’ plights. The group’s social media presence advertised several Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies professor’s job losses in addition to associate professors in the College of Art and Sciences. Reports from several individuals associated with Ohio University stated that the latter college would be receiving faculty layoffs on May 15.
Faculty layoffs have been a concern since at least this past fall, where campus demonstrations began to spring up. Faculty and students attended the January Board of Trustees meeting to voice their concerns and advocate for the Trustees to protect the University’s educational resources over administrative resources.
During the May meeting, the Board of Trustees will be tasked with considering a new policy to “provide in-state tuition rates to graduate students who earned their bachelor’s degrees from an Ohio university.” The financial impact of the new policy, which was requested by Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Higher Education, according to a draft agenda of the board’s upcoming May 11 virtual meeting, “is expected to be small.”
A university press release added that it could be offset by increased graduate student enrollment as a result of the policy’s enactment.
The Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine would be an exception, due to its separate tuition model and “well-established efforts to encourage graduates to stay in Ohio.” The Board is also considering a 2 percent increase to that college’s tuition and medical resource fee.
The Board will also be presented with a program fee increase for two Russ College of Engineering and Technology master degree programs.
Despite recent drastic budget-reduction measures, the Board of Trustees will additionally be presented with the option to add an undergraduate Bachelor program of “applied human and consumer sciences degree in hospitality management in the restaurant, hotel and tourism program,” to be housed in Patton College of Education; and several masters programs:
- Master of Education in Theater Education in the Department of Teacher Education in the Patton College of Education;
- Master of Science in Project Management in the Department of Engineering Technology and Management in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology;
- Master of Science in Translational Biomedical Sciences in the Graduate College;
- and a Master of Sustainability, Security and Resilience in the Environmental Studies program in the Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs.
The university press release justified the request, saying that the new programs would “reflect Ohio University’s commitment to investing in new, in-demand programs identified as areas of growth for the University.” The programs have already been approved by the University Curriculum Council.
The Board will also be requested to suspend the program leading to an Associate in Applied Business degree in Office Administration Technology.
“In March 2019, the University Curriculum Council Program Review Committee found the Associate in Applied Business degree program... to be in In Jeopardy,” the requests state. “Although many aspects of the program were successful, nationwide demand for graduates is decreasing and program enrollment at Ohio University is decreasing.”
One tenured faculty member who remains in the program would be transferred to a different program, and provide OAT courses as needed, if the suspension is approved.
The Trustees will also be presented with a capital project, despite Tuesday’s announcement by President M. Duane Nellis, which stated that all current capital projects will be reviewed, and all future capital projects will be suspended.
The project, called University Terrace realignment, would be part of the “overall Clippinger strategy plan,” and impact the roadway between Clippinger Research Annex and the north side of Clippinger Laboratories.
It would alter the path of the roadway so it is not directly beside the chemistry building, decreasing vehicle-pedestrian interaction risk. It would remove the existing roadway between Race Street and South Green Drive, replacing it with an adjusted elevation to “improve accessibility and integration with adjacent buildings and sidewalks.” Two new public transit stops would be included.
Total cost for the project has been estimated at $1.87 million, with construction to occur in the second half of 2020.
The meeting will be online, held 9:30 a.m. through noon on May 11
