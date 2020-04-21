Runners near and far, grab your sneakers: the Bobcat Battalion has issued a call for the Ohio University community to join together Saturday, April 25 for a virtual 5k.
The Bobcat Battalion, aka Ohio University’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps, is made up of just about 106 Army ROTC cadets, and current Executive Officer Paige Walsh wanted to find a way to bring the group back together as they would be on campus. Due to the statewide stay-at-home orders and cancellation of in-person classes at all Ohio universities, training and teamwork activities have been disrupted to say the least.
The group has continued training separately, and the Facebook page has been transformed into a motivation and training page, with demonstrations of exercises and showcases of support from ROTC alumni.
Walsh wanted to find a way to help the group finish the semester strong, and started to organize a 5k that cadets could participate in anywhere in the world.
“It really started as a way for our cadets to get motivated and get moving again with all of this time that we’ve been apart, but escalated into a way to get our families and friends out and moving and connected as well,” Walsh explained. “When we’re here on campus, we spend five to six days a week together. Either doing PT or training out in the field, and it’s been a big change for us to spend so much time apart.”
In about two weeks, the seniors will be graduating, Walsh among them. She’ll be receiving her Bachelors of Integrated Healthcare and heading out to her commission soon after. The juniors will be heading to training over the summer where they will face live face-to-face tactical training. Usually, they have in-person training during the school year to help prepare them.
“Especially our juniors, they go to something called advance camp the summer between their junior and senior year, and that’s a really big test for them to see if they’re ready to be commissioned as an officer in the Army. Everything you’re doing in these first three years is building up to that moment,” Walsh explained. “And of course, our seniors, they’re getting ready to go off and commission with the Army, so they need to be at their best so they go out and serve.”
The response to the virtual run has been overwhelming, she said. Almost every cadet is able to participate, and many friends, family members, alumni and individuals have also voiced their goal to join in.
“The cadets jumped on the opportunity; it’s given them something to do as a team, and it’s given them something to talk about and be excited about,” she said.
To join the run, simply run a 5k (about 3.1 miles) wherever and post a photo of the race to social media. Photos of the race can also be submitted to bobcatvirtual5k@gmail.com with a shirt size and contact info to receive a free tee-shirt while supplies last. The goal is also to share as many of the participating posts as possible, Walsh said.
She emphasized that the run is not just for cadets.
“This isn’t just for cadets, it’s for anybody that wants to run with us — a friend, a family member that’s associated witht he program, or just somebody that wants to get out and run.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.