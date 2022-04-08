A body found March 30 in the Hocking River near Nelsonville has been identified as that of a Hocking County man, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, law enforcement was notified by the Athens County Coroner that the body had been positively identified as Derek Johnson, age 39, of Nelsonville. Johnson was reported as missing to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office on January 25 and was last seen near his home on Laurel Run Road in Hocking County.
On March 30, deputies from the Hocking Sheriff’s Office and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a body in the Hocking River. The body was spotted by individuals who were kayaking down the river and reported it to authorities.
The investigation is being handled by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
When reached by The Athens Messenger, authorities from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, said that they had no further information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
