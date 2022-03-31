At approximately 3:45pm, Wednesday, the Hocking County Sheriff received a call concerning a body in the river.
The body of a deceased male was discovered by individuals kayaking down the Hocking River near Nelsonville.
The location of the body was very close to the border between Hocking County and Athens County. Information was relayed to the Athens County authorities and deputies from both counties reported to the scene.
“Deputies arrived in the area off of State Route 278 at the bottom of Lick Run Hill, just outside Nelsonville and located a deceased male on a sand bar in the river," Athens County sheriff Rodney Smith said.
Due to exposure to the elements, deputies were unable to positively identify the deceased. The Athens County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy of the body, which will be conducted at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
“The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time." Smith said.
