Nelsonville City Council handed letters to The Athens County Board of Elections and Prosecutor’s office Friday afternoon, asking the BoE to agree with Council that Member Greg Smith’s seat should be declared vacant.
In February, Nelsonville City Council determined Greg Smith was not a continuous resident of the city per the charter, and voted to suspend him from office until the Board of Elections could determine his residency.
City Council President and Vice President Tony Dunfee and Dan Sherman both told The Athens Messenger that they were of the opinion that Smith only had 10 days from the decision of council to appeal the decision — back to council, which they say was the sole jurisdictional authority in the matter since it pertains to charter requirements.
“If you’re going to sit there and quote the charter — you should know all the charter rules — which includes living in the city of Nelsonville,” Sherman said, in reference to Smith.
Friday marked day 10 since the decision was issued by the council.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn is of the opinion that Smith had 10 days to appeal the final decision, which he said is mandated by the charter. He also agreed with the Council that the issue fell exclusively upon the Nelsonville City Council.
“Ten days has passed, and he never requested an evidentiary hearing before Nelsonville City Council,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn, who is legal counsel for the Athens County BoE, said he is also of the opinion that the Board will simply be performing an “administerial” function of declaring Smith’s seat vacant, and they do not have the jurisdiction to enforce the Nelsonville City Charter.
“Our advice to them is that this is Nelsonville’s procedure and this seat is vacant,” Blackburn said. “Until the Court of Common Pleas tells them something different, there we are.”
Athens County BoE Director Debbie Quivey said her office has received the report, and they will consult with their legal counsel, Blackburn, as to what they feel the Board’s best course of action should be.
Smith’s attorney, Daniel Klos of Columbus, wholeheartedly disagreed that there was a 10-day deadline for any sort of appeal to City Council.
He said the charter says no such thing, and only refers to the 10 day requirement of notice that a city official was charged with violation of the position requirements.
The specificity of whether this 10 day requirement is found in the charter is unclear to The Athens Messenger. The Messenger could not reach City Attorney Garry Hunter for clarification despite numerous attempts.
Sherman told The Messenger that Hunter penned the letter delivered to the BoE and Blackburn.
Section 11.08 of the city charter, which pertains to removal of office, states the council has a requirement to give 10 days notice to the charged individual before the initial evidentiary hearing.
It also states a charged member is entitled to a public hearing on the Council’s decision “on demand.”
“If a public hearing is demanded, a notice of such hearing shall be published in one or more newspapers of general circulation in the City at least one (1) week in advance of the hearing, and in such an event, the Charging Official may reschedule the time, date and place of the hearing to accommodate the publication of the notice,” the city charter reads.
Beyond these references, there is little said about a requirement for appeals in the city charter.
Klos also raised exception to the issue that the decision issued did not state Nelsonville Council had the final say, but rather the issue would be passed to the BoE for ultimate decision.
Klos said only the Board of Elections has the final arbitration on the issue per the Ohio Revised Code.
Klos added he believed an appeal to Nelsonville City Council would be a futile effort since the body unanimously found Smith to be in violation of the city charter, noting they already closed the record on the matter.
He said legal precedent has ruled that a party does not need to take action that would be “pointless” under the law.
“How is it that an appeal to the same council will be expected to be different based off the same record from council?” Klos said.
When The Messenger contacted Klos and informed him of the development in his client’s case, he said he was in the process of filing a brief, but did not disclose his legal strategy. On Wednesday, he described his strategy as “aggressive.”{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“All I can say is, we are continuing to pursue our remedies per the law and I believe the law supports our appeal,” Klos said.{/span}
However, the charter provides for an option to appeal to the court system for remedy, and a court can decide whether the “council acted arbitrarily and without probative evidence to support the grounds for removal.”
Blackburn said he believed Klos has forgone an essential step and believes Klos’ client’s legal standing may have been damaged as a result of this error.
“He can appeal to the Court of Common Pleas — but has waived certain rights by not (requesting another) hearing in my opinion,” Blackburn said.
Dunfee agreed with that statement.
“He had to appeal to the body that made the decision, he is automatically wanting to go to the Court of Common Pleas,” Dunfee said. “Well that kind of jumped a few steps.”
Klos said he will wait to see what the courts have to say on the matter.
“I certainly don’t want to debate this in the newspaper — this is for the courts to decide,” Klos said.
Dunfee said he believes this will be an open-and-shut decision for the Board of Elections.
“We’ll see what they have to say — but everyone seems to understand it is a charter issue not a Board of Elections issue,” Dunfee said.
Dunfee said he wishes Smith would have accepted that he was in the wrong and stepped down before it came to this, but said Smith is incapable of admitting wrongdoing.
He said Smith, who he referred to as a “former member,” has never openly denied he lives in Washington County, despite regularly calling into Viewpoint, a WAIS talk show program, to cast aspersions on other members.
“This is actually a sad day for the town of Nelsonville that it came to this point,” Dunfee said.
He added he believed Smith had recruited a lawyer from the Columbus area because he said local attorneys know Smith is lying about his residency and cannot legally represent a client that would lie under oath.
Sherman said he was expecting retribution from Smith for this course of action.
“I’m sure he’s going to be furious but I don’t care — he can’t threaten or intimidate anyone on this council,” Sherman said. “His reign of terror is over.”
For months, a controversy, questions, and deliberation have emerged over whether Smith was a “continuous resident” of Nelsonville, or whether he lives primarily in neighboring Washington County with another family.
Since the unanimous vote in February, Smith has not been seen at any Council or Committee meetings.
Testimony from members of the family in question were presented at the special hearing in February, with members claiming Smith had been living in Washington County for over a decade.
Editor’s Note: Nelsonville City Council President Tony Dunfee is brother-in-law to Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn.
