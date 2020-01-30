LITTLE HOCKING – The Boil Advisory Issued On Jan. 29, 2020 has been cancelled for the Little Hocking Water Customers, who are located in the following areas:
-Along SR 339 from it’s intersection with CR 806, north to it’s intersection with Rocky Point Road and 2nd Street in Vincent.
-Rocky Point Road, Including Stone Quarry Road.
-Timberline Drive Subdivision
-Lewis Pointe Subdivision
The Following Streets In Vincent:
-2nd Street between SR 339 and Main Street
-1st Street, East of Main Street
-Church Street
-Mill Street
-Mcvicar Lane
Following the repair of the water main along SR 339, water samples have been collected to analyze for bacteria, as recommended by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.
The Little Hocking Water Association has reported that they have been notified of good results on the samples.
The original boil advisory that was released on Wednesday, Jan 29, was due to a main water line break along SR 339, north of Hickory Grove. The advisory was a precaution to safeguard public health. When an advisory is issued, it is recommended that any water used for the preparation of food, washing dishes or cookware be boiled for a minimum of three minutes prior to use.
