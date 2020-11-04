The City of Nelsonville Water Department has issued a boil advisory for all Pine Grove Drive customers. The boil advisory is being issued due to a repair to a leak on the mainline for the area. The boil advisory will be in effect until Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at 3 p.m., unless notified otherwise.
When a boil advisory is in effect, we ask all who are affected to boil their cooking and drinking water for three minutes before being consumed.
