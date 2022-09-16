Water Main Break

Big Break A lot of digging on West State Street reveals a 10-inch water main with a big crack in it. The break and the repair time caused many homes to go without water. The emergency crew from the City of Athens has everything under control and the fix should be done soon. Knee-deep water keeps the pump busy, while the backhoe digs around the broken pipe.

 Messenger Photo by John Halley

City of Athens water customers were asked to conserve water and to boil water after a 10-inch pipe broke on West State Street.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.