City of Athens water customers were asked to conserve water and to boil water after a 10-inch pipe broke on West State Street.
The boil advisory was issued Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday for the area from the West State and Shaffer streets intersection to 395 W. State St.
At about 5:50 a.m. Friday, the city was notified of the break on a 10-inch pipe near the intersection of West State Street and the entrance to the Athens Garden Apartments.
After digging a hole almost 6 feet deep, the water department found a 4-foot long crack along the cast-iron pipe, said city engineer Saleh Eldobaja.
It was unknown how many gallons of water were leaked, but dirt residue could be seen in the parking lot of University Commons parking lot, along West State Street. Facebook photographs shared by residents of the apartment complex showed standing water in some of the complex’s green spaces.
A crew of about eight people replaced the broken line with another cast-iron pipe. The hole was refilled around 3:19 p.m. Friday.
“We’ll come back and take care of the pavement next week,” Eldobaja said.
The distribution line, which is about a quarter mile from the water treatment plant, feeds the Curtis Street Reservoir on the city’s south side, he said.
Water pressure should have returned to normal by Friday afternoon, Eldobaja said. If residents still experience low pressure late Friday or Saturday, they can call the city help line at 740-594-5078 to have the problem examined.
Ohio EPA recommends the issuance of boil advisories anytime the pressure in the water distribution system drops below 20 psi and the system is compromised due to a water main break, local flooding, structure first or regular operational maintenance.
If a boil advisory is issued in a resident’s area:
- Bring water to a full boil, and boil for three minutes prior to use.
- Use only boiled water for drinking, preparing food or baby formula.
- To improve the flat taste of boiled water, keep cold in refrigerator.
- Put a cup over faucets as a reminder to not use tap water.
- Instead of boiling water, disinfect water by adding one teaspoon unscented chlorine laundry bleach for every five gallons of water. Let stand 30 minutes before using.
- Be sure to use sanitized food grade containers for storing water.
- To disinfect water storage containers, pour a solution of one tablespoon of unscented chlorine bleach to a gallon of water into a container. Let the solution remain in the container for 10 minutes, then pour out the solution. Rinse with purified water.
- Dispose of ice cubes made when a boil advisory is in place.
- When washing dishes, make sure to sterilize dishes with a final dip in water that has one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water. Disposable tableware is an option during a boil advisory.
- Water for bathing doesn’t need to be boiled. Supervise children to avoid water being ingested.
- Immunocompromised people — such as those with cancer receiving chemotherapy, organ transplant recipients, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, elderly people, and infants — may be more susceptible to infection by crytosporidium and other microbial contaminants, and should be careful.
A boil advisory does not mean the water is contaminated, but the public water provider cannot know for sure until 24 hours after a sample is taken, as that is when the test is read.
The City of Athens automatically lifts boil advisory at the 24 hour mark if the tests come back that no contaminant is present.
For information on the boil advisory, call the Boil Advisory hotline at 740-594-5078.
