A Boil Advisory has been issued for residents of the Tuppers Plains-Chester Water District, affecting 237 customers in total. The area under the advisory begins at the address of 19 Four Mile Creek Road going north. This includes E. Hornsby Road, Rock Run Road, Huckleberry Road, Ridge Road, Lyndon Road, Indian Run Road, Hocking Terrace Drive and Road. In addition the area beginning at the address of 69960 SR 124 going north, including all of the Hockingport customers, from SR 144 going north to the address of 1667 SR 144.
The reason for the boil advisory is to repair a leak on the water main. When a boil advisory is in effect, the district asks that all who are impacted to boil their cooking and drinking water for five minutes before consuming. In a statement from the district, they apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
This boil advisory will be in effect until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 unless notified otherwise.
