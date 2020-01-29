The Little Hocking Water Association has issued a boil advisory statement. There has been a main water line break along SR 339, north of Hickory Grove
This boil advisory is only for Little Hocking Water customers, who are located in the following areas:
- Along SR 339 from it’s intersection with CR 806, north to it’s intersection with Rocky Point Road and 2nd Street in Vincent.
- Rocky Point Road, including Stone Quarry Road.
- Timberline Drive subdivision
- Lewis Pointe subdivision
The following streets in Vincent:
- 2nd Street between SR 339 and Main Street
- 1st Street, east of Main Street
- Church Street
- Mill Street
- Mcvicar Lane
After the repairs are made and water service is restored, it is recommended, as a precaution to safeguard public health, that all water used for drinking, preparation of food, or washing of dishes and cookware be boiled for a minimum of three minutes prior to use.
Boiling of water should continue until further notice.
Little Hocking Water personnel will be collecting water samples. The results of the sample testing will determine when the boil advisory is to be lifted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.