Late Thursday afternoon the city of Athens issued a boil order for a large portion of the city through 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.
The order followed a major water line break that effected much of the West Side (north of West Union Street), the uptown area (north of West Union Street and Park Place) and some of the near east side of the city (north of Race Street, West of Elliot Street and north of East State Street).
A full list of streets can be found on the city website: ci.athens.oh.us. The advisory does not include OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital or East State Street east of East Park Drive.
Some tips for safety during a boil order were also included in the city's release, noting that water should be boiled for three minutes prior to use, and to only use boiled water for drinking, preparing food or baby formula.
The water main break occurred early Thursday on Ring Street, and left much of the city with diminished water pressure or no water at all. The repair was expected to be completed Thursday, but work was being finished Friday morning.
Anybody with questions can contact Athens' Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
