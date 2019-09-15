STEWART — The Little Free Library motto is “Take a Book, Share a Book.” All around Athens County, from Athens to The Plains and in the small village of Stewart, little libraries are offering free books to local residents.
Members of the Federal Valley Resource Center keep the small, wooden box in the village’s park stocked with books. There’s no pressure to return any of the offerings, said Therese Lackey, vice president of the Center’s board.
“Little libraries have been around for years, but when we built ours, the idea wasn’t that people had to return books,” Lackey said. “It’s whatever the community needs. If you can replace a book, great. If not, take one and enjoy.”
These handcrafted chests exist around the globe in over 90 countries, with the central mission to promote neighborhood book exchanges and improve access to literature. Anyone walking past a little library is invited to grab a book.
In Stewart, the little library was built to fill what Lackey calls a “vital need” — the nearest public libraries to Stewart are in Athens and Coolville, both about a 20-minute drive away from town.
“I had been concerned that the Guysville-Stewart area was underserved library-wise, and the only books people could access were inside the Federal Valley Resource Center, which isn’t open all the time,” Lackey said. “So I worked with Tracy Clem to come up with the idea and get funding for it. She does a lot of work with children’s programming at the FVRC.”
In the summer, Lackey fills the little library with children’s books while kids are out of the classroom; in the fall, she will add mystery or romance novels. Last winter, the little library filled another community necessity.
“This past winter was not only very cold, but we’re in such an economically challenged area that we knew there were people who were really having trouble getting to the store,” Lackey said. “So we kept books in there but we also added cans of food. Every can disappeared, so people were hungry.”
After seeing the area’s reaction to the food cans, Lackey and Clem had aspirations to establish a larger pantry.
“We haven’t made specific plans for a pantry but we’d like to do that in the future, so people can help their neighbors and grab something if they need,” she said. “Until that gets done we’ll continue putting cans in there.”
Various neighborhoods in Athens are home to little libraries, which are stationed in front of houses and packed with books across genres. A well-known one has been located at the East Elementary site.
Local resident Allen Smith often uses a nearby little library to find his next favorite read.
“It’s great because I see books I’m familiar with, but I almost always see something I haven’t read,” he said. “There’s a diverse selection and they are easy to grab when I’m on a walk or on my way somewhere.”
Lackey is familiar with Athens’ little libraries and has spread some of Stewart’s books to the area.
“The other day I took a box of books from our little library and went to a couple other little libraries in Athens to add some books,” she said. “I hope some of the books can appeal to other people.”
