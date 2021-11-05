A Chipotle promotion on Halloween offered discounted and free burritos — but the company’s implementation caused chaos at many locations, including Athens, where employees struggled to keep up with app orders and respond to throngs of angry customers.
One employee at the Athens Chipotle explained that due to issues with the Chipotle app crashing, the store lost about 200 orders. This contributed to employees falling about two hours behind in making burritos from the very beginning of the ‘Boorito’ promotion.
“From 5 p.m. till 12:30 a.m., there was a line to the door and probably 50 people standing in the dining area,” the employee said. “Everyone was asking where their order was, and we had to make everything in order, so we couldn’t necessarily accommodate everyone. It was just going back and forth — people were yelling at us, and some of the people were yelling back at them. And it just turned into a huge mob in the dining room for a minute. We knew it was going to be bad. We didn’t know it was that bad though.”
The same employee said that in addition to issues with the app crashing, the promotion was not realistic for workers.
“The way they have it set up, you can just order and order,” the employee said. “And corporate actually told people to place multiple orders if they wanted to get the promotion. So they were allowing 40 or 50 orders for every 10 minute period. I think they could have definitely had a better system for everything. I feel like we weren’t properly set up for what it was.”
At about 12:30 a.m., well after the store’s usual 10 p.m. close, the employee estimated that 30 to 40 orders were left unclaimed by customers who did not wait out the delays. Workers passed out the unclaimed orders to passersby on the street, the employee said.
Some would-be customers never got to place orders due to app issues, however.
“I wasn’t able to order Chipotle on Halloween because the app was down the entire time,” Athens resident Sara Schroeder said in a Facebook message.
Chipotle’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Laurie Schalow said despite problems in select locations, the promotion was a success overall.
“Chipotle recently celebrated the 21st year of its Boorito promotion with $5 digital entrées from 5 p.m. to close and gave out $1 million in free burritos through our digital restaurant on Roblox,” Schalow said. “We had systems in place to handle the anticipated influx of digital orders, however, in a few minor instances we were challenged with staffing needs. Our engaged and hard working employees are what make us great so we will continue to evaluate our promotions to ensure they can be executed with excellence.”
Issues with the ‘Boorito’ promotion were not limited to the Athens location. A Reddit thread for employees to speak about the aftermath of the promotion contains over 100 comments from users across the country largely unhappy with working conditions during the promotion.
According to Business Insider, the promotion even prompted a strike by workers in New York affiliated with Local 32BJ, a branch of the Service Employees Industrial Union.
The employee quoted above said that while employees were frustrated by the promotion, anger did not rise to a level locally that would motivate organization among workers.
However, another employee said that while certain things could have been done differently in advance of the promotion — such as scheduling more staff members or Chipotle “actually paying for the app infrastructure to deal with the popularity of their own promotion” — one major change needed is more organization on the part of employees.
“I’m strongly of the opinion that the Chipotles need to unionize and that if there was ever a time for food service to do something for themselves in this country, it would probably be now,” the employee said.
The employee added that conversations among employees have grown more serious recently as people collectively begin “to have an idea of how exploited they really are.”
“We are completely at the mercy of the corporation,” the employee said. “They’re all about keeping labor costs low, and they love lean staffing. It doesn’t truly hurt them if we’re short four people, it just means that they spent less money on labor that day, and we still made them $12,000 somehow.”
The employee said that if “workers had more collective bargaining power,” they could achieve higher compensation, create solutions to issues of short-staffing, and address occasionally “hellish” working conditions.
Kari Johnson, who worked at the Athens Chipotle from January 2018 through August 2021, said she believes a union would have improved her experience.
Johnson said under-staffing was a big problem at Chipotle. Like the current employee advocating for a union, Johnson said the issue is not the fault of local managers, as the company requires individual locations to limit labor costs.
This is the same reason, Johnson said, that it is difficult to achieve full time employment at the local Chipotle, because general managers are “told to kind of avoid overtime or full-time pay.”
Johnson said she started off making $9.10 per hour; toward the end of her nearly four years with the company, she was making about $12.30.
While Johnson had the option to enroll in benefits through her employment, she said she opted to “keep the extra $20” per paycheck because the benefits “were not super great.”
“The coverage is minimal. It’s just really basic,” Johnson said. “Like, as a girl, if I wanted to get birth control through it, I wouldn’t be able to, because it’s not deemed necessary.”
She said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, employees received an additional $1 per hour in hazard pay “for a few weeks,” which she believes was not fair compensation for the added risk workers were asked to accept.
Johnson added that lean staffing exasperated conditions related to the pandemic as the location began to see more in-person business.
“Now that things are kind of back to normal, it’s very much reverting back to, ‘as long as we’re making money, nothing else really matters,’” Johnson said. “So there’s no real sanitation happening in the dining room as often as it should be — because they rely on one person to do that, which is the cashier.”
A third current employee, who started relatively recently, expressed frustration with crowds of mask-less customers gathering for the Boorito promotion.
“Chipotle wants to say, ‘we want to keep people safe from COVID’ or whatever,” the employee said. “But I would go up and I would see the takeout line, and I would hear one of the employees just yelling at the top of their lungs for everybody to stand back — because the customers were standing a foot away from the takeout line, and there’s literally over 50 people. How safe can that be?”
The employee, who also supports unionization, said the toll of the job is visible on those who have worked there longer.
“You can just see the stress it puts on full-time employees, who are just stressed out,” the employee said. “But also, if they’re not there, the place will literally fall apart.”
Despite Johnson’s concerns with Chipotle, she said her experience was not universally negative, and she emphasized the need for customers to be patient with employees.
“I never really hated my job. Like, you’re gonna have good and bad days,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of things that I would say to the customer base, like maybe be patient — because it’s a really physically taxing job, and it’s really monotonous.”
