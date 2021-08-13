A booster shot of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized by the FDA and the CDC recommendation for those with poor immune systems.
Guidelines on boosters for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are currently pending.
According to Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, this will impact a very small group of individuals, a group including less than 3% of the population of both Ohio and the United States as a whole.
“Immunocompromised people are recognized to be at a much higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19,” said Vanderhoff.
Due to their insufficient immune response, the two dose series that has been the standard is not enough to fully protect them, recent data shows.
While the boosters can help, Vanderhoff still encourages masking and social distancing, especially for those with compromised immune systems.
Those with the following conditions should consider receiving a booster vaccine:
- transplant patients
- some cancer patients
- advanced HIV patients
- other conditions where the condition itself or the medication associated compromises the immune response
The Advisory Council on Immunization Practices is updating the list of eligible conditions and plans to keep medical professionals informed as updates are made.
They further recommend that those receiving the additional dose at least 28 days after the end of their two-dose series.
Vanderhoff stressed that the current vaccine protocol is sufficient for a vast majority of Ohioans.
“it’s very important to note, however, that the data for the rest of the population continues to indicate that we are developing a very satisfactory immune response to the two-dose vaccination MRNA series,” explained Vanderhoff. “Most people maintain excellent protection, especially from serious illness or death and therefore do not need to extend their primary vaccination series or add a booster at this time.”
The future of booster shots for the general public is dependent on how long the immunity lasts and how it holds up against emerging variants. Vanderhoff stated that current vaccines are able to keep the majority of us safe from hospitalization and death.
When asked about his thoughts on nurses and medical staff pushing back against hospitals requiring vaccination, Vanderhoff further stressed the importance of getting the shot, saying “If more of us were fully vaccinated, this delta variant wouldn’t have the opportunity to be spreading like wildfire in our population.”
