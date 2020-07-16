NELSONVILLE — Justin Booth and Elizabeth Jones were appointed to Nelsonville City Council Tuesday night, replacing previous members Wanda Johnson and Linda Watkins, who recently — and separately — resigned.
Interviews were conducted Tuesday night during a special council meeting. Booth and Jones were both appointed unanimously.
The two officials are the latest in a series of turnovers in Nelsonville City government, including a new city manager, Scott Frank; a new police chief, Scott Fitch; and several changes in the ranks of the police department. The city is also seeking a deputy auditor, after the previous employee, Stephanie Wilson, was indicted on charges of theft in office. Wilson allegedly stole over $40,000 from the city.
In other Council business, a donation of $6,000 was accepted from Rocky Boots for repairs to the Nelsonville Aquatic Center. The total repairs cost $7,500. In another effort to help the city, Frederick Weghorst offered to rent the parking lot at 24 Fulton Street for the Aquatic Center. His price was $1.
The lot used to be for the Citizens Bank, which is no longer in business at that location. No overnight parking is to be allowed, but it may be used for Parade of the Hills parking.
“(Lack of parking) has always been an issue,” remarked President of Council Tony Dunfee. “This is very, very nice.”
City Manager Frank was also given a six month contract, to be re-negotiated for Jan. 1, 2021. He will be paid $57,500 annually, with dental and other benefits as offered to city employees.
Angie Monk and Terry Koons both were appointed to the Nelsonville Civil Service Commission.
In addition, a change order for the new regional sewer collection system. The order will cost $108,977 but will be funded through contingency funds included in the city’s contract. The order will replace 1,400 feet of old force main along Burr Oak Boulevard.
