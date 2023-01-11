At-Large Council member Cory Taylor (left) talks about executive session to a Nelsonville resident as Council Member Greg Clement listens at City Council’s meeting Monday in city hall. According to several community sources, Taylor, along with Justin Booth, resigned from their positions on council Tuesday.
At-large Council Member Justin Booth (left) listens to a Nelsonville resident during Monday’s City Council meeting. Also pictured are Council Member Dan Sherman, Law Director Bob Toy, Acting Police Chief and Acting City Manager K.J. Tracy and Council President Tony Dunfee. Booth resigned from City Council on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the meeting, and a few days after City Manager Scott Frank resigned.
Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton
NELSONVILLE — City Council at-large members Justin Booth and Cory Taylor resigned Tuesday, less than a week after City Manager Scott Frank resigned.
The city is accepting applications to fill the open positions.
City Auditor Taylor Sappington confirmed Booth’s resignation via text, saying he received an email Tuesday.
Frank resigned as city manager on Jan. 6.
While no one has officially confirmed Taylor’s resignation, a release issued by the City of Nelsonville late Wednesday afternoon seems to back up the unconfirmed sources since it states that the city is now accepting applications for two open council positions.
Booth was appointed to council in July of 2020 after the resignation of previous members Wanda John and Linda Watkins. He was re-appointed in July 2021 to an at-large seat.
Booth served as chair of the police and fire committee and was a member of the finance committee and planning and development committee.
Taylor served on council previously and rejoined in 2019. He served as chair of the finance and judiciary committees.
According to Wednesday’s press release, applicants for the council seats must be a qualified elector (person qualified to register to vote) and must have lived in the city at least one year prior to their election. They may not hold an “incompatible office,” meaning they can’t hold two public positions in which one is subordinate to the other. Throughout their term, they must continue to be a resident and qualified elector of the city.
The city hopes to fill the positions as soon as possible.
