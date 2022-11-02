JACKSONVILLE - The annual Boxing for Books event will be happening Sunday at the Trimble Elementary School Gym located at 18500 Jacksonville Road in Jacksonville, starting at 4 p.m.
Presented by the Trimble Textbook & Supplies Foundation and the Glouster Boxing Club, Inc., this event is currently celebrating 47 years of helping raise funds to help Trimble Local Schools.
Admission to Boxing For Books is as follows: Adults - $10, Students - $5, and children under age five will be admitted free. A wonder bar, hot dogs, chili, popcorn, candy and soft drinks will also be available at this event.
According to this event's founder, Sam Jones, "When Boxing for Books started, the idea was to raise funds for the school's athletic program. But, around twenty years ago, my brother-in-law brought to my attention that the school needed books and supplies more than athletic equipment.
Jones wife, Ellen, detailed how, "Back then, children were using text books that were so outdated that they had phrases like, "one day a man will walk on the moon" printed in them."
Jones noted that, "Now, instead of books, kids need things like tablets and computers. So, that's where the money we raise will go-to help the school system keep up with the times."
This fundraiser will feature amateur kids, adults and some professional boxers -many of whom were trained by Jones at Sam's Gym located at 69 High Street in Glouster.
When Sam's Gym originally opened in 1936, it was called the "Glouster Boxing Club" and was run for years by his Jones father and grandfather. Shortly after graduating high school in 1959, Jones took over the gym.
This establishment also has the distinction of being the oldest still functioning gym in the history of the United States.
Jones detailed how, "Since there will be both younger and older guys and girls boxing, we'll match everyone up according to their age and weight classes."
Each boxer will be competing for different medals. However, Jones maintains that, "I tell everyone who competes regardless if they win their match or not, everyone is a champion because they're helping the school system."
Also, for the first time in Boxing for Books history, a band will be performing during this event's intermission. Musical entertainment will be provided by, Jason Allwood & The Central Blues Company.
What makes this addition to the lineup even more unique is that Allwood used to take boxing lessons from Jones.
Jones gleefully stated, "Jason actually reached out to me and asked if he and his band could perform this year. So who knows-we might end up having both boxing matches and a dance party in the ring!"
As for Jones boxing history, from 1974-1978, he was the heavyweight Bando kickboxing champion of the world, and boxed in famed Madison Square Garden in 1975.
With his boxing career winding down, Jones decided it was time for him to get back to his roots, and take on a leadership role in his community through his family's gym.
He specified that, "There's so much poverty around here, and young people with no real direction in life. I saw teaching them how to box as a way to get kids off the streets, and teach them things like how not to talk back, and to respect their moms and dads."
Sam's Gym also strives to teach young people some old school manners by forbidding them to use any kind of foul language in this establishment. Jones stated, "When I start working with kids, the first thing they learn is that in this gym there's no cussing allowed-no exceptions!"
In many ways, the ongoing success of Boxing for Books year after year, can be attributed to to the marriage of Jones and Ellen who became man and wife in 1958.
He detailed how, "Ellen has been a wonderful wife during every phase of my boxing career. She's also a big reason why Boxing For Books has been a success from the very beginning."
Jones added, "Ellen and I have had an amazing life together. Because I was a boxer, this gave us opportunities to do most things most couples only talk about-like travel all over the world together to places like Mexico and Guatemala."
Ellen concurred that, "Sam and I have always been devoted to one another. Anywhere he went, I was right there beside him."
Jones elaborated, "In the beginning, Ellen really didn't know that much about boxing. But, she learned very quickly how the game was played. Before long, she understood this sport better than 99% of the men in boxing."
For more information on Boxing For Books, call Sam Jones at 740-767-2699.
