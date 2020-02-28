Once more, a string of attempted break-ins at Athens businesses have been named the February Crimes of the Month by Athens County Crime Solvers Anonymous, with a $2,000 reward offered as incentive.
In total there are a dozen incidents ranging back into November 2019 that the local law enforcement agencies are seeking information on.
On Nov. 19, 2019, APD received a complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at the Sol Restaurant and Bar, 700 E. State St. At about 5 a.m. a male subject forcibly entered the business and stole several alcoholic beverages. The suspect was wearing dark colored jogging style pants and a hooded sweatshirt.
On Nov. 24, 2019, APD received a second complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at the Sol Restaurant and Bar. A white male forcibly entered the business at approximately 6:20 a.m. wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
On Nov. 24, 2019, APD received a complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at O’Betty’s Red Hot restaurant, 15 W. State St. Between 3-6:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, individual(s) forcibly entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of money.
On Nov. 29, 2019, APD received a complaint of a breaking and entering at Brenen’s Coffee Café, 38 S. Court St. The business had been forcibly entered by a white male on Nov. 28, 2019 at approximately 8:30 p.m. and he stole items.
On Dec. 8, 2019, APD received a complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at Fish N Stuff, 4 Station St. The business had been forcibly entered between 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 8. The individual(s) stole an undisclosed amount of money.
On Dec. 15, 2019 at 5:20 a.m., APD responded to an activated burglary alarm at the Smoke Zone Smoke Shop, 80 N. Court St. Officers discovered signs an individual(s) was attempting to forcibly enter the business but was not successful.
On Dec. 15, 2019, APD received a complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at the Silver Serpent, 728 E. State St. The business had been forcibly entered between 10 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 15 and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.
On Dec. 15, 2019, APD received a complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at the Hilltop Quick Change, 161 N. Lancaster St. The incident occurred between 3 p.m. on Dec. 14 and noon on Dec. 15.
On Dec. 16, 2019, APD received a complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at OMG! Rotisserie, 139 Columbus Rd. It appears the business was illegally entered and items stolen between Dec. 14-16.
On Dec. 23, 2019, APD received a complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at Ambassador Laundry, 15 W. Stimson Ave. The business had been forcibly entered overnight and items stolen.
On Jan. 9, APD received a complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at Campus Heights maintenance building which is located on Carriage Hill Drive. The building was forcibly entered overnight and items stolen.
On Jan. 13, APD received a complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at the Marathon gas station at 1 E. Stimson Ave. The business had been forcibly entered at approximately 4 a.m. and items stolen.
On Jan. 19, APD received a complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at Athens Uncorked, 14 Station St. The business had been forcibly entered overnight and items stolen.
On Jan. 27, APD received a complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at the Little Fish Brewery, 8675 Armitage Rd. The business had been forcibly entered at approximately 5 a.m. and it is unknown if anything was stolen.
On Jan. 27 APD received a complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at Clowes Auto Repair, 312 E. State St. The business had been forcibly entered overnight but it is unknown if anything was stolen.
On Feb. 18 the Athens Police Department received a complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at Miller’s Chicken, 235 W. State St. The business had been forcibly entered overnight and items stolen.
Over the course of the past four months APD has responded to various parts of the city regarding complaints of bicycles being stolen. Presently, the police department has received 18 separate complaints of these types of theft. The board has approved up to a $500 reward for information related to this series of incidents.
In addition, the Nelsonville Police Department is seeking information concerning the thefts of Star Bricks around town.
It was first noticed on Jan. 6 on W. Washington St near the Nelsonville Public Library. Additional bricks were stolen during the early morning hours of Jan. 7 at the same location. It was then reported bricks were stolen from Monroe St during the same time frame.
Based on the amount of bricks stolen, it is believed a motor vehicle must be involved to assist in transporting them. The board has approved up to a $1,000 reward for information related to this series of incidents.
NPD is also seeking a reported stolen vehicle, reported on Feb. 22 at approximately 5 a.m. The vehicle is a gold 1998 Geo Prism, with an Ohio license plate number of HDQ6838. It was stolen from the 600 block of Pleasantview Avenue. There was a Michigan Wolverines front license plate bracket and the bumper cover was secured with zip ties.
The vehicle had been left unattended running with the keys in it. The board has approved up to a $1000 reward for information related to this incident.
Cash rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible. If you have information on these crimes, you can call 740-594–3331. You need not give your name.
You may also visit the Crime Solvers website at www.crimesolversofathens.org or on Facebook.
