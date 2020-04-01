A motorcycle theft in Athens and Nelsonville’s Star Brick thefts have been named the April Crimes of the Month by Athens County Crime Solvers Anonymous.
The Athens Police Department is also seeking information pertaining to a series of bicycle thefts. There have been 18 separate complaints of bike thefts from “various parts” of the city. This has been an issue over the past five months.
The board has approved up to a $500 reward for information related to this series of incidents.
The police department is also seeking a stolen motorcycle, a 2000 black Harley Davidson Road King, from 55 Lincoln Ave., reported stolen on March 26.
The owner of the motorcycle advised police it had been parked on the street in front of the residence overnight. Upon checking the following morning, the motorcycle was gone.
The board has approved up to $2,000 for information related to the theft.
In Nelsonville, the police department is still investigating thefts of star bricks from city streets and sidewalks.
It was first noticed on Jan. 6, 2020 on West Washington Street near the Nelsonville Public Library. Additional bricks were stolen during the early morning hours of Jan. 7 at the same location. It was then reported bricks were stolen from Monroe Street during the same time frame.
Based on the amount of bricks stolen, it is believed a motor vehicle must be involved to assist in transporting them. Law enforcement has previously stated that they believe the bricks were taken to be sold, and not for a project or similar purpose.
The board has approved up to a $1000 reward for information related to this series of incidents.
Cash rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible. If you have information on these crimes, you can call 740-594–3331. You need not give your name.
You may also visit the Crime Solvers website at www.crimesolversofathens.org or on Facebook.
