NELSONVILLE — Over the past few nights, Nelsonville’s historic sidewalks have begun disappearing.
“They’re stealing the heritage of our town, right before our eyes,” was how Bill L’Heureux characterized it.
“We need a battle plan,” is how Nelsonville city manager Chuck Barga responded to it.
That “it” being the theft of dozens of Star brick from city sidewalks. Numerous locations have been turned into bedraggled, muddy holes in the sidewalks around town, including 77 W. Washington Street, in front of the library and in front of the Nelsonville Emporium.
“We noticed on Monday that in front of the property at 77 West Washington that about six feet of Star Brick from the side walk was missing — dug up,” L’Heureux said. “We don’t know where they’re going. We noted there’s been pockets stolen on Myers Street too, so someone knows what they’re looking for.”
The distinctive two-star brick has been a hallmark of the tiny town for decades, and are no longer made. This has made the bricks slightly more valuable than regular bricks. A quick online search shows the bricks can be sold for up to $25 per brick, and many are available.
“It doesn’t look like someone fixing a patio job,” L’Heureux noted. “We just noticed Monday, and more are missing today.”
The paving bricks were made famous at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, Louisiana, where they one first prize for the brick design. The extraction of large clay deposits was one of the numerous outcomes of the iron furnaces, and the bricks were used as a cheap, reliable building material for streets, buildings and more. Brick factories near Nelsonville employed many of the town’s citizens.
“We’re frustrated,” city manager Barga said. “I don’t understand why all the sudden it started happening — it could be for money. But that hasn’t happened before in the two and a half years I’ve been here.”
Part of the frustration stems from the irreplaceable nature of the bricks. When the Public Square project was approved, the city spent a great deal of time searching for donations of the bricks, or at least someone willing to sell a pallet or two.
“Once people get them, they don’t get rid of them,” Barga said. “They’re worth money — you can get anywhere from $15-100 per brick. They’re no longer being made, however, so they’re in scarce supply. People that do have them don’t want to give them up.”
The city has no reserves of the bricks — the best Barga has are leftover pieces from the Star Brick cut for the Public Square Revitalization project. An immediate fix, Barga noted, would include filling the sidewalk gaps with asphalt or concrete. A Nelsonville resident has a “stamp” that decorates poured concrete into a texture similar to that of laid Star Brick, but it’s not the same. Another idea Barga has is to spread the bricks out and put concrete in-between.
“No matter what you do, it’s not going to look as nice,” he mourned.
Barga said he would be meeting with Nelsonville Police Chief Chris Johnson, Code Officer Becky Barber and City Attorney Garry Hunter on Wednesday morning to discuss what could be done about the thefts.
