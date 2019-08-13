Tuesday of fair week, American country music singer and nationally known talent Bucky Covington took to the Grandstand stage to perform at the Athens County Fair.
Before Covington’s show, a group of young men, known as the Coal Cave Hollow Boys, shared their bluegrass sound with the crowd —a sound that originates right here in Athens County. This year’s Coal Cave Hollow Boys’ performance gave these young artists a platform to showcase their talent, and is a testament to fair board entertainment chair Calvin Jarvis’ mission to celebrate local bluegrass music.
“I think there’s a lot of good talent in this area that’s not really being recognized,” said Jarvis, who has served on the fair board for six years. “You can look all over the United States but you can find groups just as good locally, who are working nine to five jobs and playing music in the evening.”
For the first time, the Athens County Fair had a separate talent tent stage exclusively for local musicians. This new stage, located behind the Grandstand, was a partnership between the fair and WSEO 107.7, Wild Country Radio. Jarvis worked with WSEO’s Thom Williams and Mebby Fox to book talent, schedule performances and arrange a prize for the winning act.
Beginning on Monday night, Aug. 5, local artists and bands took to the stage at 6 p.m. to share original music. At the end of each performance, the audience was invited to vote for a “People’s Choice Award.”
“The winner of the People’s Choice Award will get a plaque, they’ll get their song added to the radio station and a small cash prize,” Fox said.
Fox and Williams began the search for local artists in January by putting a call for submissions on Facebook. From there, artists across the county sent in videos and recordings and four were selected: Gary Wisor, the Tim Bishop Band, Eric Atkinson and Ingham Station. At the end of the week, Eric Atkinson claimed the People’s Choice Award.
Williams said that WSEO was eager to help put together the new stage and book the talent because he wants to “bring music back to the fair.”
“Live music used to be a huge part of the fair, and we’re working back toward that goal,” he said. “The people here love live music and I think if we do the work it’ll be a huge hit.”
On the final day of the fair, Jarvis and several friends took to the stage to play their own folk tunes. Jarvis has been playing music for years and called it a generational tradition; his great grandfather, grandfather and father were all seasoned folk musicians.
In browsing family records, Jarvis, a West Virginia native, stumbled upon old letters written by his great grandfather that suggested he played music during the Civil War.
“The story is told that he’d go around during the Civil War, supposedly, at the camps and play some folk music just to calm the troops down,” he said. “My grandfather played music too. He’s since passed but I have his old recordings.”
Jarvis admitted that he “cannot read a note of music,” but rather plays from memory. He said that is the essence of folk and bluegrass and it is the style of music he hopes to continue sharing with fair attendees.
“There’s folk and bluegrass talent all around in these counties, it’s part of our history and it’s how we tell stories,” he said.
For next year’s talent tent, Jarvis and the WSEO team hope to add performances and have local musicians play throughout the day. Fox believes the tent could expand to be a top attraction at the fair.
“This was our first year doing this so we know it can be tweaked, but we’ll probably get to work on planning in just a few months,” she said.
