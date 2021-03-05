LOGAN — Hocking County’s state representative is working to make a campaign dream a reality: Expanding broadband internet access.
Ohio House Bill 2 builds incentive for private internet providers to provide internet in residential, unserved areas.
The bill creates the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program; it also creates a five-person board called the Broadband Expansion Program Authority that will oversee grant distribution.
The grant program will be used to fund “last mile” broadband construction – the last portion of a physical broadband network that connects an area to the broader network.
The bill aims to bridge the “broadband funding gap,” which is the difference between the amount of money a broadband provider needs to construct the “last mile” of a broadband network, and the amount of money that the provider determines to be “cost-effective” for the provider’s investment in the “last mile” construction.
The bill, with an emergency clause, passed the Ohio House and is currently being reviewed by a senate committee. It includes $210 million in funding, Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, who sponsored the bill, said. Stewart represents Hocking County in Ohio House District 78.
Stewart, who’s been in office for fewer than 60 days, said broadband internet access was his number one issue on the campaign trail.
“78th District coverage is very poor,” Stewart said. “Even in Pickaway – 35 minutes away from one of the biggest cities in the Midwest – there are entire townships that can barely access the internet... It’s really just not acceptable any more. COVID has shown a spotlight on the fact that internet access is not a luxury anymore – it is a necessity.”
Many people in Stewart’s district are “unserved,” meaning they do not have internet access by means of a retail wireline or wireless broadband service that delivers internet access at speeds of at least 10 megabits per second.
Only areas deemed unserved are eligible for the grant program, along with other requirements that are listed in the bill.
There are myriad reasons as to why an area might be unserved – but it mostly boils down to the “last mile,” Stewart explained.
“It’s the same difficulties that kept rural communities unserved in the past when it came to electricity and clean drinking water,” Stewart said, adding that geographic difficulties add complications, too.
“If a provider is building down a state highway, and you have (one) rural home a mile off the main road, it becomes cost-prohibitive for the provider or land owner to run a line to serve one customer,” Stewart said as an example.
However, HB 2 doesn’t fund the entirety of the expenses providers incur when installing internet; it just covers the costs of the “last mile,” through the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program. All costs and needs must be proved when providers apply for the grant.
The bill doesn’t limit the means by which internet is provided; only that it is. Some internet may be provided by fiber optic cables, some may be wireless. Reliable internet access is the goal, Stewart said.
The bill also allows for county commissioners to request the Ohio Development Services Agency to solicit applications from broadband providers for program grants under the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program.
“Unless the government provides funding to cover (the broadband gap), we’re not gonna get these homes (served),” Stewart said.
According to 2020 data from the Buckeye Hills Regional Council, up to 90 percent of households in the “rural expanse” of Hocking County have no access to broadband services. The “rural expanse” is defined as areas with 20 or fewer households per square mile.
Logan-Hocking School District Supt. Monte Bainter sent out an email on Monday urging parents and staff to “advocate for our local families who are impacted by a lack of internet access.”
“If the bill is passed by the (state) senate, the next step in advocating for broadband expansion in our community will be to contact internet providers in our area and urge them to use the grant funding to expand broadband in unserved areas of Hocking County,” Bainter said in the email.
The district experienced challenges when it had to go remote this time last year, Bainter told The Logan Daily News. But even today, he still struggles with internet access personally.
“I only live five miles out of town but I rely on ‘over the road’ internet — what truck drivers use; it works, but it’s not as reliable as what a fiber system would be, or a really robust broadband signal,” Bainter said.
For Bainter, internet access is a problem that goes beyond education.
“I believe internet now is almost like a public utility,” Bainter said. “In my opinion, it’s something everyone’s going to have to have, whether you like it or not. Daily activities and functions now have to have reliable internet – banking, paying bills – it’s all done online. It’s something everyone has to have, and it’s got to be reliable.”
****
Keri Johnson is a reporter for the Logan Daily News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.