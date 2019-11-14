RIO GRANDE — A new project was recently announced that will install more than 150 miles of fiber infrastructure toward providing broadband internet in Southeast Ohio.
Athens County is among six counties in this region that will benefit from this work.
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative was awarded a $2.5 million grant through the Appalachian Regional Commission, a large partnership between the federal governments and the state and local governments that make up Appalachia.
In total, the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative will install 168 miles of fiber through Athens, Vinton, Meigs, Jackson, Gallia and Lawrence counties.
In Athens County, the fiber infrastructure will benefit residents and businesses in the areas of Lee and Waterloo Twp., a map from BREC shows.
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted joined officials from BREC, along with other state and local leaders, at the University of Rio Grande to announce this project.
“You can’t be a part of the modern economy and education system without access to high-speed internet,” said Husted, who also serves as director of InnovateOhio. “One of our challenge points has been in the area of broadband internet access, and it has been something that Gov. (Mike) DeWine and I have heard over the years.”
Husted said that nearly 1 million people throughout Ohio lack access to high-speed internet.
“It’s creating a divide that needs to be addressed,” he said.
The project, according to BREC Vice President of Member Services Kent Eldridge, will connect the co-op’s substations located throughout these six counties. The fiber infrastructure is estimated to serve close to 2,000 homes and 70 businesses.
BREC will maintain the fiber infrastructure, while local service providers will provide internet to customers. The project allows for future broadband expansion by these internet service providers (ISP).
The goal is for the ISPs to provide a “last mile” service to connect homes and businesses to high-speed internet in the remote unserved and underserved areas of these Southeast Ohio counties.
This announcement is one of 54 investments totaling $44.4 million via Appalachian Regional Commission’s POWER initiative — Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization.
The POWER initiative is a federal-funded program to help communities and regions that have been affected by coal industry job losses due to the changing economics of America’s energy production.
The Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative is expected to contribute $1.1 million toward this broadband project, the construction of which is expected to take three years.
Jeremiah Shaver is a multimedia journalist for The Vinton-Jackson Courier newspaper.
