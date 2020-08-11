Ramon Nieves, 26, of Cambridge, formerly an Ohio University Student and a defendant in a 2017 shooting case, was arraigned once again by an Athens County Grand Jury on July 30 on charges of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and vandalism, a fifth degree felony.
The charges stem from another case in which Nieves is named. Nieves is the main suspect of a shooting incident that occurred on Jan. 19, 2017, resulting the blinding and maiming of Alex Andrews, owner of Thunder Bunny Tattoo Parlor.
As The Messenger has reported, Andrews was reportedly shot through his kitchen window early in the morning of Jan. 19, 2017. A shotgun blast of birdshot and buckshot wounded Andrews’ face, neck, chest and stomach. Andrews is functionally blind in his left eye and had to undergo two surgeries following the shooting.
Nieves is a former Ohio University student who did not graduate. He later lived in Columbus and in Brooklyn, New York, authorities have said, and is now located out of Cambridge, Ohio. The Athens Police Department reportedly received help from the U.S. Marshals Service in arresting Nieves in Columbus on Oct. 2.
He pled innocent to charges second degree felonious assault in October 2019. On June 16, Nieves was allowed to receive a modified bond to the bond he originally received on Oct. 9, 2019. Nieves posted the original bond of $100,000 (with no 10 percent allowed), though several restrictions were imposed by Judge Patrick Lang.
He was placed on house arrest at his current residence in Cambridge, and was required to wear an ankle monitor. He was also ordered to not have any contact with the victim, Alex Andrews. His defense attorneys also filed a motion to allow Nieves to leave his home for medical appointments at a Cambridge hospital.
The new bond is $150,000 with no ten percent allowed, and all prior conditions, including an ankle monitor, were included. The previous bond was revoked due to a tamper alert from his ankle monitor that was received during the early morning hours on June 12, 2020.
The new charges — vandalism and tampering with evidence — relate to Nieves’ cell phone. The search warrant issued June 15, 2020 would be to look through his phone. The warrant states that the Athens County Sheriff’s Office believes there is “good cause” to believe “the evidence of the commision of the criminal offense of felonious assault is located on Mr. Nieves cell phone.”
Nieves’ lawyer, Maxwell Hiltner, of Akron, contested the search, saying it is a violation of the Fourth Amendment, which a protection against unlawful search and seizure. Hiltner noted that the events occurred over three years ago, and that he does not believe there to be enough evidence to prove Neives’ cell phone would still contain evidence for the alleged assault.
“The warrant to search is an attempt by law enforcement to go on on a ‘fishing expedition,’” the motion to suppress states. The motion was filed on Aug. 6, 2020.
The search would also be to find evidence that Nieves’ was discussing his intent to remove the ankle monitor with friends through his phone.
Hiltner additionally argued that the phone holds information that is confidential due to the attorney-client privilege.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.