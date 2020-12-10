The defendant in a case involving the shooting of the owner of Thunder Bunny Tattoo Parlor is still fighting a search warrant that the Athens County Prosecutor’s office is seeking to issue for the defendant’s phone.
Ramon Nieves, 26, of Akron, formerly an Ohio University Student and a defendant in a 2017 shooting case, was arraigned a second time by an Athens County Grand Jury on July 30, 2020 on charges of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and vandalism, a fifth degree felony.
The charges stem from the shooting case in which Nieves is named. Nieves is the main suspect of a shooting incident that occurred on Jan. 19, 2017, resulting the blinding and maiming of Alex Andrews, owner of Thunder Bunny Tattoo Parlor.
Nieves was given a bond of $150,000 with no ten percent allowed following new charges that were filed in June due to a tamper alert from his ankle monitor that was received during the early morning hours on June 12, 2020. All prior conditions of Nieves’ bond, including an ankle monitor, were included.
The new charges — vandalism and tampering with evidence — relate to Nieves’ ankle monitor, but current tension in the case is due to a search warrant that the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office has requested. The search warrant request, issued June 15, 2020, would be to look through Nieves’ phone. The warrant states that the Athens County Sheriff’s Office believes there is “good cause” to believe “the evidence of the commission of the criminal offense of felonious assault is located on Mr. Nieves cell phone.”
Nieves’ lawyer, Maxwell Hiltner, of Akron, contested the search, saying it is a violation of the Fourth Amendment, which a protection against unlawful search and seizure. Hiltner noted that the events occurred over three years ago, and that he does not believe there to be enough evidence to prove Neives’ cell phone would still contain evidence for the alleged assault.
“The warrant to search is an attempt by law enforcement to go on on a ‘fishing expedition,’” the motion to suppress states. The motion was filed on Aug. 6, 2020.
The search would also be to find evidence that Nieves’ was discussing his intent to remove the ankle monitor with friends through his phone.
Hiltner additionally argued that the phone holds information that is confidential due to the attorney-client privilege.
According to a response filed by the Prosecutor’s Office to the defendant’s motion against the execution of the search warrant, Captain Bryan Cooper and Joni Allbaugh, of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, observed on June 12, 2020, that the ankle monitor Nieves was wearing had damage and pry marks on four anchors of the device.
Investigating officer Trent Eskey told the court that he believed, based on training and experience, that “evidence related to (Nieves’) intent to remove the ankle monitor would be on (his) cell phone that was seized.”
The response also noted the Prosecutor’s Office’s concern that tampering with the ankle monitor could lead to fleeing by the defendant. The response also noted that the prosecutor involved with the case is willing for an in-camera inspection, or reviewing the records with Nieves’ attorney.
As The Messenger has reported, Andrews was reportedly shot through his kitchen window early in the morning of Jan. 19, 2017. A shotgun blast of birdshot and buckshot wounded Andrews’ face, neck, chest and stomach. Andrews is functionally blind in his left eye and had to undergo two surgeries following the shooting.
Nieves is a former Ohio University student who did not graduate. He later lived in Columbus and in Brooklyn, New York, authorities have said, and is now located out of Cambridge, Ohio. The Athens Police Department reportedly received help from the U.S. Marshals Service in arresting Nieves in Columbus on Oct. 2.
He pled innocent to charges second degree felonious assault in October 2019. On June 16, Nieves was allowed to receive a modified bond to the bond he originally received on Oct. 9, 2019. Nieves posted the original bond of $100,000 (with no 10 percent allowed), though several restrictions were imposed by Judge Patrick Lang.
He was placed on house arrest at his current residence in Akron, and was required to wear an ankle monitor. He was also ordered to not have any contact with the victim, Alex Andrews. His defense attorneys also filed a motion to allow Nieves to leave his home for medical appointments at a Cambridge hospital.
