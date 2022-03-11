NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville-York Elementary has a new program designed to help combat the impact of childhood food insecurity. The Buckeye Bags Program, revamped by the Athens County Children’s Service’s school outreach coordinator Katherine King, is working to feed kids outside of the classroom.
Students at the school receive both a free lunch and breakfast each day but a gap remains present when kids go home for the weekend or extended breaks.
“For a lot of students, that’s where a majority of their food comes from,” said King. “We’re trying to tie them over during the weekend so when they come into school on Monday, they’ve been well fed and they’re ready to jump into another school week.”
When King started in the position last spring, administrators noted that food insecurity and lack of transportation remained as the largest barriers for students and their families. The backpack food program helps bypass both of these barriers as the food is taken directly home with students each Friday.
The program has been held at the school in the past, coordinated by the Nelsonville Food Cupboard until last school year. The new version of the program has been in place for four weeks with some slight changes to the original model. There are no longer income eligibility requirements and all students are welcome to sign up.
Each bag contains two breakfast items, two lunch entrees and two snacks to get students through the weekend.
Currently 100 students are receiving food bags through the program with more signing up every day. Teachers and students alike have approached King with positive feedback about the program.
“I love to see the kids reaction to the food bags because it’s definitely something that they’re excited about. I think kids feel like it’s cool if they’re one of the kids that gets the food bags,” she said. “It’s just really nice to see that it’s just an extra positive thing going into their weekend.”
Beyond the weekend bags, King is putting together spring break boxes for students to be distributed on March 24 and 25. This distribution will help feed 144 students.
Moving forward, she hopes to attract more grant funding to carry on the program long-term. Current grant funding will ensure the program lasts through the fall semester.
Support for Buckeye Bags has been provided by the Nelsonville Community Foundation Fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, the Athens County Foundation, Hocking Valley Bank, the Rocky Community Improvement Fund and the Osteopathic Heritage Foundations.
Food insecurity doesn’t just impact kids at home, it follows them wherever they go and even into the classroom, according to King.
“Food insecurity has such a huge impact in the classroom. We know that if kids come in hungry they’re not going to be able to function in the classroom. They’re going to have behavioral issues. They’re not going to be able to focus,” she explained. “It’s a really important way to support kids so they can focus on just being kids at school and learning.”
The support doesn’t just help hungry students but stressed parents as well, a job King views as just as important considering how much parents already do.
“For me, I just think it’s so important to try to provide community support for parents in meeting their kids with basic needs,” she said. “It has been so stressful for parents during this pandemic with all the uncertainty that they’re facing trying to help their kids work through that. I love an opportunity to just provide a resourced to parent s thats completely judgement free.”
For School Outreach Supervisor Sarah Spence, giving students a safe space goes even beyond the Buckeye Bags program.
“Providing the support for children in schools we see through our program how beneficial it can be for kiddos to have that safe place, that safe person that they know they can go to at school where the kids spend a lot of their time,” Spence said.
Families who have children at the school and wish to sign up can reach King by calling her at 740-753-5145. Any allergies will need to be noted to ensure student safety.
Anyone in the community hoping to assist the program can do so with either food or monetary donations. Non-perishable food items such as mac and cheese boxes and canned goods are preferred. Breakfast items including peanut butter crackers or mini cereal boxes are also needed. Those looking to donate can reach out to King directly.
