Tonya Leon was named the Executive Director of Buckeye Community Services (BCS), a private not-for-profit agency located in Jackson, the agency announced.
BCS provides care for individuals with intellectual disabilities all throughout Southeastern Ohio with a staff of 400 Direct Support Professionals.
“My passion is ensuring all individuals under my administration are treated with compassion and respect while preserving their dignity and personal independence to their fullest potential.” Leon said in a statement.
Leon previously served as director of programming at a large, multi-state rehabilitation community located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she led a diverse team of clinicians, directors, residential coordinators, and direct care staff as they cared for clients dealing with the challenges of intellectual, traumatic, or brain conditions.
Leon also possesses exceptional business acumen developed across years of executive-level experience in large, multimillion-dollar, multi-state agencies, a release said.
Beginning as a direct-care worker, Leon worked her way up the ranks soon becoming a qualified intellectual disabilities professional and later attained a regional director/business area executive position for a residential services company where she supervised over 600 staff members and managed a multimillion-dollar a year budget in support of 200 clients.
Leon’s vision for Buckeye Community Services includes expanding services, locations, and reach, as well as making the company the highest quality provider of DD services in the state and beyond, the release said.
Leon is also a certified police officer for the city of Wellston. She is also a veteran from the U.S. Army where she served as a supply specialist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.