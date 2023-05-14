Buckeye Hills Regional Council will host a series of broadband listening sessions across southern and eastern Ohio from May 30 through June 22.
“These listening sessions are an opportunity for all Ohioans to share the issues they face, as well as possible solutions, to accessing internet services whether those issues are affordability, access to services, access to devices, or lack of digital skills,” said BHRC Program Manager Ryan Collins. “This information will be gathered and transmitted to BroadbandOhio, where it will directly inform and affect Ohio’s Digital Equity Plan.”
The listening sessions are open to the public. Buckeye Hills Regional Council and Broadband Ohio are especially seeking input from those who are or work with low-income households, older adults, incarcerated individuals, veterans, people with disabilities, people with language barriers, racial and ethnic minorities and rural residents.
In February, BroadbandOhio selected Buckeye Hills Regional Council as one of five organizations across the state to lead Regional Digital Inclusion Alliances (RDIAs). Buckeye Hills and the other lead organizations will work alongside BroadbandOhio to develop the state’s digital opportunity plan, leveraging their local relationships to ensure the final plan meets the federal requirements of the State Digital Equity Planning Grant Program while also meeting the needs of all Ohioans.
Buckeye Hills Regional Council and the other RDIA leads are hosting regional forums across the state to better understand the connectivity-based challenges community leaders and Ohioans are facing at the local level. Feedback from these forums will be used to support activities around the availability and affordability of high-speed internet, online accessibility of public resources and services, digital literacy, online privacy, and technical support.
The listening session dates and locations are:
- Coshocton County — 1-4 p.m. May 30, large meeting room in Coshocton Public Library, 665 Main St., Coshocton. (The Coshocton Public Library is not sponsoring or participating in this event.)
- Hocking County — 1-4 p.m. June 1, second-floor meeting room in Logan Theater, 86 E. Main St., Logan.
- Jackson County — 1-4 p.m. June 5, large meeting room in Jackson City Library, 21 Broadway St., Jackson.
- Ross County — 1-4 p.m. June 6, Ross County Library - Northside Branch, 550 Buckeye St., Chillicothe.
- Guernsey County — noon-5 p.m. June 8, large meeting room in Guernsey County Public Library - Crossroads Branch, 63500 Byesville Road, Cambridge.
- Athens County — 1-4 p.m. June 12, room A in the Athens Community Center, 701 E. Main St., Athens.
- Washington County — 1-4 p.m. June 15, community room at Washington State Community College, 710 Colegate Drive, Marietta.
- Meigs County —1-4 p.m. June 20, Meigs County District Public Library, 216 W. Main St., Pomeroy.
- Noble County — 1-4 p.m. June 21, genealogy building at Caldwell Public Library, 524 North St., Caldwell.
- Gallia County — 1-4 p.m. June 22, large meeting room in Bossard Memorial Library, 7 Spruce St., Gallipolis.
Individuals unable to attend one of the listening sessions can still participate by completing the BroadbandOhio Internet Access Survey or Digital Inclusion Asset Mapping Survey available at buckeyehills.org/broadband.
Questions about the broadband listening sessions may be directed to Ryan Collins, Program Manager, at rcollins@buckeyehills.org or 740-336-2042.
To learn more about Buckeye Hills Regional Council, visit buckeyehills.org, call 740-374-9436 or 1-800-331-2644 (toll-free), or email info@buckeyehills.org.
