The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will announce funding to redevelop The Ridges during ARC Federal Co-Chair’s visit Wednesday to southeast Ohio.
The ARC Federal Co-Chair, Gayle Manchin, will visit the area to meet with members of the Central Appalachian Network and tour ARC investments in action related to strengthening the workforce, supporting substance use disorder recovery-to-work, building local food systems, and sustainably leveraging natural and cultural assets.
During her time in Southeast Ohio, Manchin, will also announce the approval of a $150,000 grant to the Buckeye Hills Regional Council for The Ridges — Economic Feasibility Development Strategy Master Plan project, which will create a plan to establish The Ridges as a destination that will spur economic activity in Athens, Ohio.
The plan is expected to illustrate how to adaptively reuse existing asylum buildings, preserve pristine natural areas for the community’s use, and develop select land parcels in a manner that will generate the resources to pay for the first two items, complementing the University’s uses and adding to the community’s attractiveness.
Manchin will be at the Ohio University Inn at 10 a.m. to announce the grant. From there she will be at Community Makerspace and Upcycle Ohio Thrift Store at 11am. Then at 1:30pm, she will be at the Nelsonville food Hub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.