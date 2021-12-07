Despite a contentious Friday special meeting, all three members of the Athens County Budget Commission voted to approve a resolution detailing the reclassification of property taxes for the Athens City School District.
The resolution, as reported previously by The Athens Messenger, seeks to reappropriate 2.62 units of inside millage to replace a 2.9 mill permanent improvement levy that is set to expire at the end of the year.
Assistant Prosecutor Kirk Shaw put forward approval for the resolution after research into the legality of the process. According to the prosecutor’s office, proper notice was given to taxpayers about the possible tax rate increase due to the shift and that anyone with concerns had the opportunity to articulate those to the Board of Education.
He did point out the additional time following Friday’s meeting was helpful in finalizing the decision.
Athens County Treasurer Ric Wasserman thanked Shaw for his diligence at ensuring all proper legal procedures were followed while also thanking ACSD Superintendent Tom Gibbs for providing all the information needed for the commission to come to a decision.
“Our job here is to represent the taxpayers so all questions need to be asked,” said Wasserman.
He classified the process as a bit of a scramble that, according to him, was caused by the lack of distribution of relevant documents by Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson.
“I had never seen it. The prosecutor asserts that he had never seen it,” said Wasserman. “I talked to Judge Saunders on the street the other day, he had never seen it.”
Thompson, who by state statute is designated as the secretary of budget commission meetings, explained she respectfully disagreed with that description.
An email sent to The Messenger shows a correspondence from the auditor's office — with a copy of the resolution attached — sent to each member of the commission dated Aug. 3, 2020. The attached resolution was stamped as received by the auditor on July 28, 2020.
Despite voting in favor of the resolution, Wasserman stated that the better path forward would have been to put the levy to the voters.
“I think that the best decisions are made by voters and not three politicians in a room but it’s clear that the school district has met the letter of the law,” he said.
As for the conduct from Friday’s meeting, Thompson described it as unnecessary and apologized if any of her actions fueled the fire.
“I apologize for any issues on my part that may have come across as unprofessional,” she said. “That is not what I believe we should do.”
Regardless of the rocky execution, Gibbs was pleased that the resolution passed and thanked the commission for getting the board the result that they needed.
“All's well that ends well,” said Gibbs.
