A special meeting of the Athens County Budget Commission held Friday, Dec. 3, grew heated over a resolution to reclassify a property tax for the Athens City School District.
Ohio allows local governments to levy up to 10 mills — a 1% tax rate — without voter approval. These “inside mills” are generally divided among various public entities, such as fire departments and school districts. Athens schools currently uses its inside mills for its general fund. With a permanent improvement levy about to expire, though, the district is asking the commission to redesignate its inside mills for permanent improvements instead.
The expiring levy raises approximately $750,000 a year that the district uses to purchase school buses, books, technology for student use and building improvements.
“I cannot express to you enough — strongly enough — the extreme negative impact this is going to have on our general operating,” said ACSD Superintendent Tom Gibbs. “This would be a colossal hit to the school district and would result in disruptions to the taxpayer.”
Blindsided?
The trouble in Friday’s meeting began when Athens County Treasurer Ric Wasserman claimed not to have received an official resolution requesting the change until Nov. 23, 2021. The previous times the resolution had been noted in meeting minutes were “discussions” or “motions,” he said.
“We’ve never seen this until last week,” said Wasserman.
Minutes from previous commission meetings, however, show that the resolution was introduced at a commission meeting on Aug. 4, 2020. The resolution was tabled by then Assistant Prosecutor Zach Saunders. The resolution came up again in the commission’s meeting a week later and was again tabled by Saunders. According to minutes of a meeting on Aug. 18, Saunders said the commission didn’t need to review the resolution to move millage for the 2020 tax year and that the resolution could be reviewed for the following year.
Resolutions to approve minutes of the previous meetings were passed, the records show.
Assistant County Prosecutor Kirk Shaw, who now represents the county prosecutor’s office on the commission, said he was unable to find a record of the resolution in Saunders’ files.
In addition, Wasserman opposed reapportioning the funds, asking Gibbs why the change wasn’t put to vote by district residents.
Gibbs explained that various changes in state statutes regarding levy renewals and replacements affect state homestead tax rollbacks, making a new levy less attractive. And, he said, the district thought the August 2020 resolution had been taken care of, so there was no need to put a levy on the ballot during the 2021 election cycle.
Furthermore, he noted that the requested change actually benefits taxpayers, since the reclassified inside millage will cover 2.62 mills while the soon expiring permanent improvement levy equated to 2.95 mills. Taxpayers would also no longer be footing the bill of a campaign to renew the expiring levy.
“The net effect is that there’s not only not an increase for local taxpayers, there’s a net decrease for local taxpayers,” said Gibbs.
In accordance with state law, the district notified the public of the proposed tax change in newspaper advertisements and held a special meeting of the board of education to give residents the chance to ask questions of the board.
The district’s request is not unheard of: The commission moved inside mills for Federal Hocking Local School District in 2006.
Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson disagreed at multiple points during the Dec. 5 meeting, stating that Wasserman’s assertion that the resolution was never officially presented is not correct. She also pointed out that the board has been aware of the issue for over a year, giving members ample time to ask questions of both herself and the school district.
“I believe the school district has provided us with all the information we’ve requested and additional information,” said Thompson. “I think they have certainly substantiated a need for the PI (permanent improvement levy) and if you live in Athens County and are familiar with this school district, there’s no question that that’s established.”
The meeting concluded with a 2-1 vote to table the final decision, with Thompson dissenting, until a special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 a.m.
At odds again
Wasserman and Thompson first butted heads during the 2002 election when both were running for the auditor’s seat, with Thompson winning 62.55% of the vote. Wasserman wouldn’t run for elected office again until 2018 when he won the county treasurer seat with 62.03% of the vote, beating Republican candidate Gary Van Meter.
In 2019, Thompson expressed concerns about the process for expediting foreclosures for the Athens County Land Bank — whose board includes Wasserman. She took issue with the land bank’s use of outside counsel instead of a county attorney, asserting that it could create a conflict of interest. A lawyer retained by the land bank — a nonprofit corporation operated by county officials to sell blighted land — could raise questions about whose best interests were being represented.
Thompson raised questions about conflict of interest again in April of this year, noting that Wasserman’s role as chair of both the Board of Revision and the Athens County Land Bank could open the county to lawsuits by property owners whose property was foreclosed on and sold to the land bank.
Ironically, the Athens County Commissioners denied Thompson’s request to retain outside counsel to represent her office in the dispute.
Thompson stated she was taken completely off guard by the tone of Friday’s meeting, which she described as an “interrogation.” If other members of the commission had come to her at any point with questions, she said, she would have answered them.
“I’m very disappointed because I don’t feel that the school board was treated fairly or respectfully,” said Thompson.
She termed Wasserman’s conduct “unprofessional.”
“I’ve never worked with another elected official that treated others the way he does,” said Thompson.
Thompson said Wasserman has been so hostile in commission meetings that she stopped attending, sending a proxy in her place. It’s not in voters’ best interest to have continued issues between members of the commission, she said.
“When I send a proxy in my place, he doesn’t behave that way,” she stated.
When asked about his thoughts on the perceived animosity, Wasserman said, “there have been disagreements about things but that’s just part of working with this auditor.”
He went on to say that the only real issue that has occurred within the commission has been the timeliness of documentation being sent to members.
As far as issues coming from the board of revisions and the land bank, Wasserman says they are completely separate and do not impact the work done in the budget commission.
What does it all mean?
Gibbs pointed out that voters have already approved various permanent levies.
“Those are voted levies. Those have been voted on and approved by taxpayers years ago,” said Gibbs. “If we had had any inkling at all that this was going to be an issue, we wouldn’t have moved forward.”
If the commission rejects the district’s request, the school district can appeal the decision to the state. Thompson believes this would end in the district’s favor.
“I believe if you (Wasserman) choose to deny this request today, I would recommend the school district appeal this decision and I’m confident that it would be overridden by the state,” she said in Friday’s meeting.
Meanwhile, the district is preparing for whatever happens following the vote Tuesday morning.
“If this isn’t collected, it will be a major issue for the Athens City School District,” said Gibbs. “I’m just flabbergasted that this has become an issue.”
