A provision in the two-year budget bill signed by Governor Mike DeWine on June 30 would allow for medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, lab technicians and insurance providers, to refuse treatment based on religious, moral, or ethical beliefs. Further provisions will restrict physicians operating at ambulatory surgical facilities, including those that provide abortion services.
Under the changes, providers are “responsible for providing all appropriate health care services, other than the particular health care service that conflicts with the medical practitioner’s beliefs or convictions, until another medical practitioner or facility is available.” In lsummary, providers aren’t able to outright refuse medical care to someone unless the procedure or service is in direct opposition of their beliefs. This could possibly come to include the refusal of hormone replacement therapy for transgender patients or abortion services.
“A doctor should not be forced to do something they’re not comfortable with- whether it’s prescribing hydroxychloroquine (for the coronavirus) or puberty blocking drugs,” said DeWine in a press conference earlier this month.
This language provides an open door for medical professionals to refuse any service they are uncomfortable with on the basis of their beliefs.
The provision regarding ambulatory surgical facilities requires that physicians there have hospital admitting privileges and must practice within a 25 mile radius of the facility they consult for.
Governor DeWine used the issue of abortion to give context to the provisions, “Let’s say the doctor is against abortion. If the doctor is not doing abortions, if there’s other things that maybe a doctor has a conscious problem with, it’s worked out. Somebody else does those things. This is not a problem, has not been a problem in the state of Ohio, and I do not expect it to be a problem.”
Multiple groups including those for women’s health and in the LGBTQIA+ community do think it could be a problem and are concerned about the harm that can be done by the provision.
Some of these groups, including NARAL ProChoice Ohio, The ACLU of Ohio, Planned Parenthood of SW Ohio, the Ohio Religious Coalitiion for Reproductive Choice, Women Have Options, SIECUS: Sex Ed for Social Change and Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity, protested the signing of the budget outside the Ohio Statehouse on June 29.
“Governor DeWine, by signing this budget without vetoing these dangerous amendments, demonstrates again how out of step he and Republican leadership is with everyday Ohioans,” said Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio Vice President of Government Affairs & Public Advocacy in a statement on the groups website.
Members of Ohio Right to Life, a pro-life group, thanked lawmakers in a written statement that championed the budget for protecting women, religious freedom, and school aged children.
The budget further included six million in funds for abstinence focused pregnancy programs and crisis pregnancy centers. These centers often masquerade as clinics that provide abortion services when they offer no such services.
With recent attempts by the Ohio General Assembly to ban transgender athletes in sports, ask previously reported on by The Athens Messenger, those in the transgender community are wary of how the new clause will impact their access to medical care.
Chris Nevil, executive director and interim finance director at the nonprofit Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance (SEORA), expressed his concern for trans individuals ability to receive healthcare following the budgets signing.
“I truly believe this would impact the trans community the most. Trans people already have the hardest time finding healthcare due to a perceived bias they may or may not receive, so this just adds another layer to it; an unnecessary one. TREAT YOUR PATIENTS,” said Nevil.
Other members of the LGBTQIA+ community have the possibility of being impacted by the changes, in particular by those medical professionals who have religious objections to those in the community.
“Standing on religion or using religion has always been a reason to attack the LGBTQIA+ community. Additionally, those who just don’t ‘agree’ with someone’s ‘lifestyle.’ It’s a sad truth, but almost every person in this community has had some sort of discrimination or mistreatment by a church or by someone who just doesn’t ‘understand.’ To make it clear, this is not ALL religion, but it is just another layer our community must deal with.”, said Nevil.
The law is also overwhelmingly opposed by major medical groups in the state, as seen by a letter sent to negotiators signed by the Ohio Hospital Association, the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association, the Ohio State Medical Association, and the Ohio Association of Health Plans.
When asked his thoughts on DeWine’s comments stating that this isn’t a problem in Ohio, Nevil responded, “It IS a problem. The true discussion should be the healthcare field and how EVERYONE should be able to receive the care they need.”
