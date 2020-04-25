For years, the village of Albany has been one of the hidden gems of Athens county, home to a railroad, large highway, and airport, and tucked next to local favorite locations like Lake Snowden. Now, through several large projects led by the village’s council, Albany is focusing on its existing strengths and looking to draw in more people and businesses inside the village’s borders.
Recently, Albany’s small population has gotten some major boosts to its development and economy. Recently, RXQ Compounding, LLC, a medicine compounding facility, opened in Albany, bringing in around 100 jobs which have allowed the village’s economy to grow.
Neil Reynolds, President of the Albany Council, is now focusing on increasing economic development even more, and has a few major projects in mind to accomplish this.
The first project is a partnership with Hocking College, specifically to work with Lake Snowden. Since Albany installed their sewer system in 2005 and finished a large water project in 2014 that placed new water lines and hydrants in the village, Albany’s water system has been a point of pride for the village. Hocking College has previously connected some of their water lines to Albany’s sewage system, and the college recently expressed interest to specifically to connect more water lines from Lake Snowden campsites to Albany, and also possibly building a bike path between the lake and the village.
Another upcoming project is transforming Carpenter Road, a large area on the border of Albany that Reynolds calls “one of the most clean, open slate building areas in the village.” Currently, he is looking to extend sewage lines out to Carpenter Road in order to further develop the area and also open it up as a place for housing development in the future. He also wants to connect Carpenter Road to Columbia Road, which would allow easier access to the nearby Ohio University airport.
Despite all the large-scale plans the village currently has, Albany mayor Tim Kirkendall admits that in the past, it has been difficult for companies and large partners to commit to working with a place that Albany, which does not have a large enough population to guarantee massive economic returns.
“We don’t have many people, we’ve only got about 900 people, so it’s hard for people to put investment in and take that chance,” Kirkendall said. “We’re working towards that with little steps, but it’ll take some time.”
But Reynolds hopes that a few major things will make these new efforts different. For one, he is working more actively with all the areas around the village – including Alexander Schools, Hocking College, and Ohio University – and focusing on how Albany’s big projects will benefit these entities as well. He is also proud of the concrete plan he has developed in order to help Albany move forward, and hopes that having a plan in mind will help others connect with the village’s ideas.
“I think in the past, we were just there, and there was no vision,” Reynolds says. “Now, we do have a vision and we have a plan. The comprehensive plan really lets people know we’re serious, we have direction, and we’re committed to smart development.”
Although there is a large focus on improving Albany’s current situation and bringing in more people and businesses, Kirkendall also wants to focus on serving the people that currently live in Albany, and making sure they have reason to stay.
“There’s not much inside the village, so when kids leave there’s not much to come back to,” Kirkendall. “We’d like to get to having businesses and housing to keep those folks and our kids could stay here in the community instead of moving away.”
In addition to projects meant to unite Albany and outside entities, there are also projects meant to improve life in Albany itself. Kirkendall wants to renovate some of the older buildings in Albany’s downtown area and make it a historic district, and both Kirkendall and Reynolds are focused on building affordable housing intended for working-class people.
Reynolds has also been actively working with Alexander schools and the Ohio Department of Transportation in their Safe Routes to School program, which provides grant money to communities to build sidewalks and crosswalks for children to walk or bike to school.
Reynolds hopes that all of his plans, from water to bike paths to zoning, will ultimately help make Albany a better place to live and work, and will help other people to see the charm of Albany that so many already know and love.
“I want Albany to be the place for people to feel safe,” Reynolds said. “I want this to be the place you want to come and raise your family and settle down and just keep that small-town charm and make Albany home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.