In recognition of National Hot Dog Month this July, the Athens Messenger would like to feature a new restaurant called, Bully’s Dogs & Cones, that specializes in putting some new spins on a classic American food.
If you’re looking for a new place to eat that’s family friendly and affordable, then there’s a pawsome new restaurant in The Plains that your should try...
Located at 70 N Plains Road, Suite E, Bully’s Dogs & Cones opened in January. Owner Faye Edwards stated that the publics response to the restaurant has been “excellent.”
She chose this particular location because, “The Plains is such a great community and the restaurant is so close to the high school.”
Bully’s is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Their menu offers everything from a plain hot dog called, The Weiner Dog, to speciality hot dogs like the Guard Dog which is topped with BBQ & chili sauce, mustard and onions, or the Aloha Dog that’s covered in pineapple coleslaw, honey mustard and bacon bits.
The restaurant also offers a special kids menu, as well as appetizers like chili-cheese fries and mozzarella sticks. Customers can also order a combo meal that can include side dishes like baked beans, pasta salad and mac & cheese.
For dessert, Bully’s offers a selection of milk shakes and hand-dipped velvet ice cream and a various assortment of toppings.
