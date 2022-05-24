With people leaving the medical profession in droves, Athens County Emergency Medical Services is no stranger to the industry’s woes.
Union president Keith Taylor noted the county needs to address burnout, inadequate pay and “underwhelming support” of the agency’s employees.
Athens County EMS’ problems are complex and Director Rick Callebs said he has been working on correcting the department’s issues.
Fixing the issue is a national problem, as the entire EMS field is underpaid and overworked, said Taylor with IAFF 5126, the union that represents Athens County EMS employees.
“We’ve attempted to approach the issue from a couple of different ways, and have yet to find an answer,” he said.
As the state’s second-busiest county-run EMS agency, its 65 employees work in five stations and respond to an average of 10,500 requests for service every year, according to data from 2019.
In Callebs’ 40 years as a paramedic, the past two — the height of the COVID pandemic — have been unprecedented.
“We have known for some time that some of our employees are at the end of their rope. COVID wrecked havoc on us and everyone else in the medical field,” he said, during an interview Thursday.
“Nurses, hospital staff and our employees went through forced quarantine. They had to put someone into a 9 by 12 foot box with reverse isolation, with all the N95 masks, face shields and gloves … over and over again for a year and a half took a physical and psychological toll on our staff,” he said. “The job didn’t necessarily change, but employees’ jobs were modified because of what they all went through.”
Callebs has been EMS director for a little over 10 years. He noted that people are leaving medical professions in droves because of the work schedule and psychological issues caused by the pandemic. There has also been a push for higher EMS wages and help with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental-health issues.
According to Taylor, while it is true that people are leaving the medical field nationwide, there is a certain level of under appreciation that has caused people to leave in Athens County.
“We know that when we go out on a call, we could be exposed to any number of diseases ranging from the common cold or worse. It is what we signed up for,” he said. “Nobody signed up to work during pandemic, but we knew it could be a possibility. … The underwhelming support given to us throughout the pandemic was shocking really.”
While some EMS agencies in the state gave employees pay bonuses or extra personal time off during the pandemic, that didn’t happen at Athens County EMS, Taylor said.
“Knowing other agencies throughout state were given those things available at the state and national level was and is extremely disheartening,” he said.
Taylor, who is originally from Millfield, is an EMS worker who is in the process of leaving the agency after six years of employment.
He and his family are moving to Florida for a job that pays more and has more room for advancement.
“I always wanted to work for Athens County EMS,” he said. “The dream wasn’t what I wanted it to be, so it’s time to move on to the next dream. I though I’d get to where I wanted to be, and it wasn’t what I though it was. It’s time for myself and my family to move on.”
Pandemic bonus
Taylor said that the past president of IAFF 5126 approached Athens County commissioners about using American Recovery Plan Funds to give a first-responders bonus.
“They said they’d look into it and haven’t spent any of the money,” he said. “They never got back on it. … We’ve shown them that the money is being used for this. In the counties close to us, one specifically gave three bonuses for full-time employees in different time periods at $500 a piece. That never happened with Athens County EMS.”
With the agency being the second-busiest one in the state, Taylor said the lack of bonuses while other agencies have given them out is “very disheartening and aggravating to see.”
Callebs acknowledged that the union spoke to the commissioners about a pandemic bonus using ARPA funds.
The department applied for funds for a first-responder bonus, like the sheriff’s office did, he said. Unlike the sheriff’s office, EMS did not receive them.
Callebs and Emergency Management Agency Director Don Gossel currently are working on grant applications. Gossel is scheduled discuss the applications and get approval for apply for the grants at Tuesday’s board of commissioners meeting.
“We’re actively looking at any kind of assistance,” Callebs said, noting that Gov. Mike DeWine recently released $250 million in state ARP funds specifically for first-responder wellness and employee retention.
Staffing
Callebs noted that most EMS agencies in the nation are experiencing staffing issues. To address Athens County’s needs, he reached out for former employees to see if they’d be willing to work part time. He noted that one issue the agency deals with is that Hocking College’s EMT and paramedic training program brings people to the area, but they have no intention of staying.
“They come from Columbus or Toledo and Uncle Fred is going to get them a job there as soon as they get training,” he said. “They might come here and ride with us for experience and may turn in an application after they graduate. They’re only here until they get the job they can back home.”
He also noted that some agencies can pay more because they have a higher tax base. Also, paramedics in some counties don’t just do medical transport, like Athens County EMS. They may also be firefighters who also work as paramedics.
Overtime
The union and EMS leadership have discussed morale issues, Taylor said. He said one problem is that many of the employees are overworked and burned out.
People who work normal 40-hour work weeks, average 2,080 hours of work per year. First-responders average 2,912, he said.
He noted that overtime is unavoidable because first-responders are sometimes on calls when their shift is over. They also have to wait for their replacement to come in. Some people work voluntary overtime so people don’t get mandated overtime, Taylor said.
“That’s spending a third of your life at work. People burn out,” he said. “There must be a systematic response. Finding an answer is a whole other thing. To go along with that we’re not paid correctly.”
During the pandemic, Athens County EMS tried to avoid shut down trucks due to call offs and mandated quarantines, Callebs said.
“We have six or five trucks that run a shift. If someone goes home sick in the middle of a shift, we may run the rest of the shift down a truck, but we all can feel it,” he said. “It makes a busier day for everyone and I don’t like to do it.”
“We can’t not have an ambulance. We’ve got some things in place, where people are hired specifically to cover vacancies — part-timers and floaters,” he said. “During the pandemic, we had people on mandatory quarantine and then someone would be on vacation or was sick and couldn’t get in to work. Someone had to stay over to provide coverage.”
Taylor noted that during the pandemic, other public agencies in the state noted how the overtime and other issues impacted their employees.
“They said, ‘We can’t do this to our people,’” he said. “They saw the terrible working conditions and noted how their people were suffering ... the quality of patient care was suffering. … They took away trucks and didn’t run as many calls.”
First-responders often miss birthdays, holidays and sporting events, Taylor said.
“We signed up for this, but it takes its toll,” he said.
Salary
EMTs have comparable skills to a registered nurse. A traveling nurse can make $26 per hour, while paramedics in Athens County start at $15.83 per hour, Taylor said.
“Because we’re paid an hourly rate, we’re almost always in overtime, which is nice, but still $15-something an hour is the base rate,” he said. “You’re just adding more hours. You lose most of that money in deductions and taxes, so what are we really gaining?”
Callebs noted that Athens County EMS employees work around 96 to 120 hours a paid period, a 24-hour shift every third day. So for example, one schedule would work all day Sunday, be off Monday and Tuesday, work Wednesday, be off Thursday and Friday, then work Saturday.
“Eighty hours of that is paid at $15.83 per hour and the rest is at $23.75 per hour,” Callebs said. “A full-time paramedic makes about $54,129 their first year. ... While a shift is 24 hours, sometimes we’re always busy. When we’re not, you can lay down and take a nap. We have a TV, cooking facilities and some of our stations have workout equipment. Some people have their family come over in the evenings.
“There are things we have that aren’t usually available in other places. We’ve always tried to be good to our people,” he continued “Pay is a rough point right now, especially when you hear about the bonuses.”
He noted that private ambulance companies pay $20 to $30 per hour. But he said Athens County has probably one of the best health insurance programs and also pays into a retirement pension plan. For every employee, the county is paying about $84,000 when health insurance and pension-plan payments are figured in, along with the salary.
Budget
Athens County EMS’ budget relies on three tax levies and billing to pay its expenses. There are also opportunities to apply for grants to help pay for equipment and other items.
During the pandemic, some agencies conducted non-emergency transports using their emergency trucks, Callebs said.
He noted that when a non-emergency transport is done, a truck may travel to Columbus or Huntington, W. Va., to drop off a patient, tying up a vehicle’s use for several hours.
“I don’t think with as many calls as we run that that is an option,” he said.
According to Callebs, 55 percent of the agency’s budget is funded by three tax levies — two 1-mill levies and one 0.5-mill levy. The rest is through medical billing.
Some insurers and Medicaid have a flat rate that they pay for medical transports. In 2020, EMS charged a total of $4,680,590 for transports. They collected $1,861,015.
In regards to recouping some its unpaid bills, Callebs said the state attorney general’s office provides collection services for free.
“We’ve used them for several years and they do a great job for us,” he said. “It helps, but sometimes you can’t get blood from a turnip. … Sometimes you have situations where the funds are just not collectible.”
During the budget planning process, EMS has a rough idea of how much it will bring in, but not an exact figure.
“I don’t want to be in a situation where we have to lay people off or shut a station down,” he said.
Callebs said he is working with Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson in reviewing the budget to figure out how to provide employee raises. The change could be in the form of modifying tax levies, either through consolidation or increasing the millage rates.
Protocols
EMS workers are still following COVID protocols.
Agency leaders, as well as union leaders, will meet with Athens County Medical Director Dr. James Gaskell in June to speak about removing the COVID protocols and changing some ways paramedics deal with patients.
Every few years, organizations, such as the American Heart Association, release new best practices and procedures to care for patients. Agency leaders look at those new procedures and Gaskell must sign off on the paramedics’ approach to patient treatment.
“I know the commission is adamant about us being as good as we can be,” Callebs said. “We can’t do anything we do without a medical director signing their name to our standing orders and sign for the medications we carry in the ambulances.”
Taylor said that EMS providers work autonomously to a point.
“The issues with some of our protocols are that they are old,” he said. “… There are many more things our EMTs could be doing to help facilitate medical care, but they just aren’t in the protocols.”
