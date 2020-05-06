GLOUSTER — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is holding phone-in lotteries for boat docks at Burr Oak and paddle craft rack space at Strouds Run state parks. Interested boaters must call Burr Oak State Park at 740-767-3570 to have their names added to the applicable lottery lists by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 11.
Located in Morgan County, Burr Oak State Park has 11 docks available; six are floating and five are tie-ups. Strouds Run, located in Athens County, is offering four rack spaces for canoes or kayaks.
Names will be chosen randomly on Tuesday, May 12. If chosen, lottery participants must arrange immediate payment for all 2020 dock rental fees on May 12. Staff will continue to draw names and confirm payment until all available spaces are taken.
The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, protection and conservation of Ohio’s state parks and waterways.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
