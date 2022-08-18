Athens own Joe Burrow has another accomplishment to add to his already loaded and impressive resume.
The former Athens High School standout will be on the September cover of Sports Illustrated, which will also feature a story on the Cincinnati Bengals’ star quarterback. He is also spotlighted as the “Daily Cover” on the SI website. The print edition of the magazine hits newsstands today.
According to a press release sent to the Messenger from DKC public relations, SI writer Conor Orr speaks with Burrow about resurrecting a starved NFL city and franchise, becoming a superstar NFL QB, the team camaraderie that helped the Bengals win the AFC North, and how he will continue managing expectations in his pursuit of winning a Super Bowl.
“What’s great about our team is you start to have these little moments with everybody,” Burrow says in an excerpt from the cover story sent via a press release. “It’s not just me and the receivers or the offensive linemen. I think it’s pretty rare and I honestly think that’s why we ended up winning all those games.”
For any NFL player to be featured on the cover of the national publication’s fall pigskin preview issue is an honor.
That accomplishment is duly noted by Burrow’s former quarterback coach when he played at Athens High School (AHS) and led the school to three straight playoff appearances and the Bulldogs’ first seven playoff victories in its history.
“I just saw the upcoming cover of SI,” current AHS head football coach Nathan White told the Messenger Wednesday afternoon. “An Athens Bulldog on the cover of Sports Illustrated is very special for our program and something I thought I’d never see....until I coached Joe Burrow.”
Already a Heisman Trophy winner at LSU and the number one pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft, expectations for Burrow from Who Dey Nation and sports prognosticators alike are high for the QB’s third season as a starter.
A Super Bowl ring for Burrow and the Bengals this year is certainly not out of the question, especially coming off an AFC Championship and a narrow 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI last season.
Hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy would be just another accomplishment for Burrow in a long list of accolades that White says makes the high school and the City of Athens justifiably proud.
“Joe has accomplished some amazing things and has wowed everyone across the country, but these accomplishments have not been a surprise to those who coached and played with him. We saw it from the beginning,” White said.
“After the first few days of Joe’s sophomore year, I knew he was different than anyone I had ever been around in the game of football. His command of our offense and leadership on a daily basis was something i just hadn’t seen,” the coach continued.
And Burrow’s triumphs came from something more than just an outstanding skillset or his exemplary leadership qualities that he displayed both an and off the field.
“Joe loved the game. He loved the grind and committed himself every day to becoming a better quarterback,” White said. “I think it’s pretty evident that his love and commitment to the game hasn’t changed.”
