NELSONVILLE — Normally, most people only have to be concerned with pampering just one mom on Mother’s Day.
But, this year, Nelsonville resident, Kimberle Coy is planning on making a multitude of local moms feel appreciated courtesy of the bouquets they’ll receive from her family’s florist shop.
Located at 25 Public Square, Nelsonville, Family Tree Florist is literally a home- grown business that was founded by Coy, her mother and two siblings in April 2019.
Their motivation for opening the shop was rooted in their family’s history. As far back as Coy can remember, green thumbs have run in her family. She even recalled how her family owned and operated a green house in Dayton in the 1920s.
Coy had been considering opening up a flower shop for several years. However, no sooner was the store finally established when the Covid-10 Pandemic hit. In spite of this set back, Family Tree Florist has steadily continued to sprout and gain a loyal assortment of repeat customers.
From Coy’s perspective, business at Family Tree Florist has definitely been blooming.
In conjunction, Coy is looking forward to the “first normal Mother’s Day” the shop has been able to savor since the pandemic.
Preparations for Mother’s Day at Family Tree Florist usually begin right after Valentine’s Day.
Although the shop does buy some flowers from local venders, Coy mentioned that some of the flowers in the shop come from as far away as Ecuador. Then, once the flowers arrive, they need to be prepped, dipped, put in water and arranged.
Hence, Coy reinforced that being a florist is a profession that never has an off- season.
Much like the fashion industry, Coy insists that florists need to always be thinking into the future and trying to stay one season ahead of the next. She elaborated that, “Normally, in the summer we need to be planning ahead for Christmas and Valentine’s Day, etc.”
In addition to co-owning Family Tree Florist, Coy is the mother of four children, ages 14 to 29. Also, for nearly 20 years she has been an employee of Hocking College.
Currently, Coy is the school’s director of student employment and special populations. Her previous titles at HC have included, assistant to the dean, project manager of academic and student affairs, director of co-curricular education, director of student life and housing and adjunct professor of business.
Her long-standing history with the college dates back to when she was a student there from 1999 to 2002. After graduating from HC’s natural & historical interpretation program, Coy went on to earn consecutive bachelor’s degrees from Ohio University in applied and technical studies/leadership and management and applied human and consumer sciences/customer service.
In 2018, Coy earned her master of business administration degree in project management from Salem University.
Her work history also includes a stint as a naturalist at Burr Oak Lodge.
So, what made Coy decide to become an entrepreneur later in life?
She responded that, “All my life I’ve been a natural salesperson — which is a quality you really need if you want to start a successful business.”
She added that, “This business wasn’t anything I just jumped into. I considered doing this for several years. But many times my fear of failure got in the way and held me back.”
One day Coy asked herself, “What’s the worst thing that might if happen if I start this business?”
Next, she experienced an epiphany.
Coy concluded that fear of failure alone wasn’t enough of a good reason to stop her from pursuing her dream.
How does Coy juggle having a family, holding down a full-time job and co-owing a florist shop?
She theorized that, “I don’t see myself as “juggling.” I just face each day as it comes and keep on going. Usually, I just go with the flow and take on whatever comes up first.”
What advice would Coy offer anyone who is hesitant about going into business for themselves for the very first time?
She advised that, “You need to adopt the attitude that you have nothing to lose if you just give it a shot.”
While some people might find it difficult going into business with their family members, Coy’s experience working with her mother and siblings has been a positive one.
Coy recalled how, “We make each other mad all the time...but nothing ever sticks.” She added that, “I think we would all back out if we thought the shop was too much for our relationships.”
Her words of wisdom for anyone planning to go into business with their family members is, “Forgive, forget and move on!”
Overall, Coy admits that running a florist shop with her mother and siblings kind of makes everyday feel like Mother’s Day.
Family Tree Florist is open from Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store offers shoppers a variety of green plants, blooming plants, fruit baskets, gift baskets, candy, greeting cards and home decor to chose from.
FTF also makes deliveries within a 30-to-40-mile radius.
For more information on Family Tree Florist call 740-753-9502 or visit www.familytreeflorist.com.
