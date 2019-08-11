The pros and cons of operating a business on Court Street are obvious to any entrepreneur.
There are the slow, dead months of summer and the high costs of rent to deal with.
But location is key, isn’t it? Thousands make their way uptown every day, from the Ohio University student body to local and county residents running errands. To have a storefront in Athens’ busiest corridor — for pedestrians, at least — is a tantalizing opportunity.
Some entrepreneurs find a way to make it. Many others don’t.
In just the last few months, uptown Athens has seen several businesses close up shop. These include Lady B’s Fried Chicken, Franco’s Pizza, Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza and Cornwell Jewelers.
This large amount of business turnover is common, though it still has some asking why certain shops can’t seem to gain a lasting foothold in town.
The Messenger posed this question to Sara Marrs-Maxfield and Michelle Oestrike — respectively, the executive director of the Athens County Economic Development Council and president of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce.
The two said in interviews that there is not a singular cause or reason why a handful of businesses are unable to stay open.
They did point to a major factor — whether or not a business is able to plan for the inevitable drop in sales during the summer months while school is out.
“Any business starting out has to do research on whether this is a market for them because sales of businesses are really lower for three months a year,” Oestrike said. “Before a business really opens up they have to decide whether the hit they take in the summer is really worth it.”
Oestrike said what really makes or breaks a business is its ability to make a name for itself and become an established business over time.
That can take a long time, though, and entrepreneurs often cannot afford to wait for that to happen.
Oestrike suggested a pizza joint like Lotsa might have been more successful had it stuck around for four or more years. Lotsa, which specialized in personal pizzas, opened in fall 2017 and closed earlier this summer.
Marrs-Maxfield said the key to working towards becoming an established business is offering a unique product and being able to plan for the gaps and commerce during summer break.
“Uptown can be fickle,” Marrs-Maxfield, said. “Sometimes these new businesses fail to find their niche audience.”
The storefront of 19 S. Court St. is one particular property that has seen many businesses come and go in recent years. This location has seen Lady B’s, OMG Rotisserie, Opa Greek Cuisine, GG’s Bubble Tea, The Dragon’s Cup, Habibi’s Restaurant, and many others.
D.P. Dough is the most recent restaurant to open up shop at 19 S. Court St.
Marla Rutter, a co-owner of OMG Rotisserie and Lady B’s, said her businesses experienced a myriad of difficulties in maintaining a sustainable amount of sales.
“It was a huge fluctuation in sales depending on student population,” Rutter said. “I knew I couldn’t make it until the end of August when the students returned.”
The lack of the student population during the summer presents many difficulties to businesses like Rutter’s but there are other factors that led to her business closing.
The location had its benefits and challenges alike, Rutter said. Local residents can be unwilling to head uptown and deal with finding parking.
“If the local people come out and support local businesses uptown like they do on State Street, they can survive,” Rutter said.
Rutter suggested the property owners should consider charging a reduced rent payment during the summer months to incentivize businesses to remain open.
“Unless a landlord has been in the food business, they don’t understand the overhead costs and behind the scenes costs that go into owning a business,” Rutter said. “It’s not like renting a residence at all.”
Both Rutter and Oestrike expect that D.P. Dough will fare much better than previous occupants of 19 S. Court St. because of the chain’s experience running a business in Athens and because the brand is already well-known in town.
