More than 1,400 loaves of spelt bread and more than 200 meals have been donated to local residents in need – not to mention containers of vegetarian chili, black bean burgers, and red fife sourdough bread – thanks to the Neighbor Loaves & Meals project, which makes it easy for local diners to share while patronizing premier Athens food establishments.
Through Rural Action’s Neighbor Loaves program, customers can now add a healthy, local food donation to their orders at Village Bakery, Casa Nueva, Kindred Market, and Athens Bread Company. Since June 2020, customers have spent more than $7,000 on Neighbor Loaves purchases.
“Neighbor Loaves supports our farmers and local businesses while providing those in need with foods made from local staple crops – whole grains, beans, and nuts,” Michelle Ajamian, Network Manager of Rural Action’s Appalachian Staple Foods Collaborative said. “The breads and meals offered through the program use at least 50 percent local staple products. It’s a win for everyone – the local farmers who grow these crops, food access programs like Athens Food Pantry that distribute the donated food, and the restaurants, bakeries, and markets that want to help our community."
Here’s a list of the current participants in Neighbor Loaves and the staple foods customers can add to their orders. For links to the specific menu items and more details, visit ruralaction.org/neighborloaves/
● Village Bakery – Spelt Loaf, $5.
● Casa Nueva – Vegetarian Chili, $5.50.
● Kindred Market – Black Bean and Sweet Potato Burger (4 pack), $8
● Athens Bread Company – Heirloom Red Fife Sourdough, $7
“We’re thrilled these establishments believe in local food and helping local people,” Ajamian said. “We’d love to see more restaurants, bakeries, and markets join us to develop breakfast muffins, pizza doughs, whole grain crackers, and more.”
To learn more about this important food access program, go to ruralaction.org/neighborloaves/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.