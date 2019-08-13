NELSONVILLE — Close out the summer with some fun on the Nelsonville Public Square this week.
The annual Parade of the Hills festival opens tomorrow and runs through Saturday. This is one of Athens County’s most action-packed festivals, with dozens of events spread out over four days in the heart of Nelsonville.
There are three parades, four headlining acts and, of course, the Ohio State Fiddling Contest returning to Stuart’s Opera House on Friday.
Here are some schedule highlights of the festival. A full list can be found online at www.paradeofthehills.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
- Water Games — This is always a fun activity for kids, taking place near the library from 1-2 p.m. each day but Saturday.
- Welcome Home Parade — The first parade of the week, slated for 6 p.m. from the former Nelsonville High School to the Bell Tower Stage.
- Chris Higbee — The country music singer and songwriter with some fiddling skills of his own returns to Southeast Ohio to perform at 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 15
- Dino-ROAR — This kids activity is planned for 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day at the Library Junction.
- Bicycle Parade — Children are invited to ride in this annual parade, beginning at 6 p.m. on the Square
- Charity Pie Auction — The fundraiser returns to Stuart’s Opera House at 6:30 p.m.
- The Guardians — This quartet will sing on the main stage at 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 16
- Fiddling Contest — If you’ve never been, it is a real treat. The contest begins at 6 p.m. and tickets cost $8.
- Dwight Icenhower — The famed Elvis Presley impersonator from Pomeroy is back at the Parade of the Hills at 9 p.m. on the main stage.
Saturday, Aug. 17
- 5K — The “Run for the Hills” race has registration at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m.
- Grand Parade — This lengthy parade goes through the streets of town and begins at 6 p.m. After the parade comes the crowning of the 2019 Miss Parade of the Hills.
- The Road Runners — This band will cap off a busy week in Nelsonville with a performance at 9 p.m.
