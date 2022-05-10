Over the past three months, OhioHealth O’Bleness’ Hospital Outpatient Departments Unit Coordinator, Anitra Martin CMA, has been literally trying to get a Butterfly Hugs program off the ground.
But, according to Marketing & Communications Manager, Keely Stockwell, this month her colleague’s virtual labor of love is finally ready to spread its wings.
Butterfly Hugs is an incentive program in which homemade butterflies are presented to someone going through a difficult time, or coping with a serious illness such as cancer.
Customarily, each homemade butterfly is accompanied with a motivational letter that is intended to give the recipient a much-needed dose of encouragement and inspiration.
Martin first heard about the Butterfly Hugs program on a Kentucky/WV radio station. She was so moved by the broadcast that she decided to initiate a similar program at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital’s Cancer Care Unit.
According to Martin. “In March we started to get the word out about this new program. Then, in April we started actually making the butterflies with the plan of handing them out in May.”
Stockwell detailed how this program began with Martin collecting hundreds of handmade butterflies made by the Cancer Care Unit’s associates and some volunteers. Next, she wrote the program’s customary letter of encouragement.
Martin was assisted in this venture by her teammate, Administrative Manager Brittany Jarvis, MHA BSN RN.
Afterwards, the entire staff of the CCU signs each letter before both items are prepared for distribution.
Martin added that “So far, we’ve gotten butterflies that were illustrated, some that were handmade from coffee filters, and a few that were even embroidered.”
Her motivation for starting this program was the well being of her patients. Martin specified that, “Each time we hand out a Butterfly Hug we want our patients to know that this means we care about them, and that we are on the journey with them.”
In addition, Martin hopes this Butterfly Hugs program will also make more people aware of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital’s Cancer Care Unit and demonstrate the quality of care patients receive there.
