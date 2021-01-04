COLUMBUS – Nursing homes, assisted living centers, and adult day centers have until March 31, 2021, to seek reimbursement for investments in indoor air quality that weaken COVID-19’s spread, the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation announced today.
The new deadline gives such facilities an extra three months to apply for reimbursement from the COVID-19 Indoor Air Quality Assistance Program, a program funded by $28 million in federal CARES (Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act dollars and administered by BWC at Governor Mike DeWine’s request.
“We appreciate the federal government’s extension of these life-saving dollars,” said BWC Interim Administrator/CEO John Logue. “Adding three months to this program enables us to reach even more facilities serving vulnerable older Ohioans, and we’re pleased to do our part.”
The federal stimulus package signed into law Dec. 27 extended the time for use of the funds beyond the original Dec. 30 deadline.
The program offers up to $15,000 for eligible entities to inspect and assess their air quality needs and address those needs through portable air filtration systems, new filtration systems, maintenance on current systems, and other interventions implemented on or after March 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021.
“It is critical we use every tool possible to ensure older Ohioans have the healthiest possible environment in these facilities,” said Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElroy. “This program will contribute to that goal, and I am most grateful.”
For an application, FAQ, and more on the program, visit this BWC webpage. Questions can be emailed to grants@bwc.state.oh.us.
The CARES Act allows states to use federal funding from the Federal Coronavirus Relief Fund for necessary expenditures incurred by the state due to COVID-19 that were not authorized as part of the state budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.