The Athens County Foundation is accepting applications for participation in Leadership Athens County.
Leadership Athens County is a nine-month course that gives participants the rare opportunity to explore Athens’ economic, political, social and cultural landscape. The leadership curriculum employs tours, panel discussions, hands-on activities, and interactions with community leaders to give participants an insiders’ view of the county.
Participants also join a growing network of over 300 influential and civic-minded leaders who have graduated from the program in the last fourteen years with whom they can collaborate with on present and future community needs. This is a tremendous opportunity for both personal and professional growth.
Leadership Athens County meets one full weekday per month from September through May. Tuition is $900. Scholarships are available. Applications are being accepted now through May 1st and are available online at www.athensfoundation.org.
For more information, please contact Susan Urano, Executive Director, Athens County Foundation at 740-594-6061 or by email at susan@athensfoundation.org
