Candidate forum — Athens County auditor

Jill Thompson, left, and Ric Wasserman talk with Adriane Mohlenkamp, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Athens County, Tuesday before the forum for Athens County auditor candidates on Tuesday at the Athens Community Center. Thompson, the Republican incumbent, is facing Wasserman, the Democratic candidate, in the General Election, which will be held Nov. 8.

 Nicole Bowman-Layton/Messenger Staff

Athens County auditor candidates traded barbs at each other while talking about property taxes and other issues during a forum Tuesday at the Athens Community Center.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.