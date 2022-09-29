Athens County auditor candidates traded barbs at each other while talking about property taxes and other issues during a forum Tuesday at the Athens Community Center.
Incumbent Jill Thompson, a Republican, is facing Democratic challenger Ric Wasserman in the Nov. 8 election.
The League of Women Voters of Athens County hosted the candidate forum, which was also live-streamed. About 50 people attended the in-person event. Questions were submitted electronically and in-person.
Thompson, who has served as auditor for almost 22 years, is a lifelong learner who has over 1,500 hours of continuing education. She said she has a proven record as auditor and said leadership is really just about helping.
“I couldn’t do this job if I wasn’t passionate about this county, this community, and most importantly the people that I serve,” Thompson said.
Wasserman, who is currently Athens County Treasurer, is a former businessman. With over two decades under Thompson, the auditor’s office needs a new approach, he said.
“The auditor’s office is one of the most critical positions in the county,” he said. “Everybody thinks this position is about finance and real estate, and you know, certainly on one level it is. But these county positions are really just about relationships.”
Below are some of the highlights from the forum.
The forum can be watched on the City of Athens’ government channel and the city’s YouTube page, as well as the League of Women Voters’ website, athensleagueofwomenvoters.org/.
Athens County’s biggest challenge
Thompson said she believed the economy is the biggest challenge facing Athens County. To help, the auditor’s office should be an advocate for the people.
“We need to make sure that that property owners who qualify can get tax credits,” she said. “We need to make sure that our veterans with disabilities are getting reductions on their tax bills that they would qualify for.
“We need to be advocates for people in all levels of our society. And we need to be a resource to other local governments and elected officials,” Thompson said. “That is critical, to be able to pass on information about grants, information about opportunities for better serving their communities and their constituents. Our office is often the hub of that. So I’m happy to share that information and work with them to be able to provide it.”
The “perverse effect” of the pandemic is what Wasserman said is the biggest challenge facing the county.
“When I talk to people, they are folks who are having trouble paying the property taxes they have to pay. And they don’t necessarily understand why their valuations are and what they are,” he said. “I think that the auditor is correct in talking about programs like the homestead exemption. And you know, if I were to join the auditor’s association, I would be talking to that organization about lobbying state legislature on how to reform that program, to take it back to the way it was under the (Ted) Strickland administration where there was no income limit. There’s no reason why people over 65 need worry about being thrown their home cause they can’t afford their property taxes.”
Leadership
Besides paying the county’s bills, the auditor’s office deals with a variety of tasks such as property taxes, payroll and issuing dog tags.
Wasserman said the auditor’s roll is very broad.
“It seems like almost everything they couldn’t think of a place for, they put into the auditor’s office,” he said. “ … I think that you have to have the ability to manage a lot of different things at one time. You have to have the ability to collaborate with people. It’s so important to be able to work with folks.”
He said leaders work in the office every day and set the example for workers to follow.
“You have to know everything that’s done in your office in order to be able to teach it to other people,” he said.
He noted that the auditor’s office has had a high amount of turnover since he started as treasurer in June 2018.
“I feel like you have to make it an environment that people want to come and work in,” Wasserman said. “You have to make it an environment where people feel valued.”
While customer service is a key goal of most businesses, Wasserman said the auditor’s office should create a service-centered environment where people feel that they can come to that office and get what they need and can be supported.”
Thompson said the auditor needs to make sure the books are kept and done properly. The auditor must also understand property value and other aspects of the job. Thompson has several certifications in mass appraisals and real estate.
She noted that as someone who has been in office for two decades, she has had many people retire with 20 years or more service.
“It’s important to actually be at the office, to be there as a resource when they have questions and when they need help,” Thompson said. “Anybody who’s been in my office knows I’m there. They know I show up and that I’m available and there’s often a line outside the door.”
Property values
Thompson did her master’s thesis on property values. She found that the two main drivers of property taxes are population and income.
The Auditor’s Office includes a website containing property information. Citizens can question appraisals and do other things on the site. It takes about two years to do the property valuations.
“I do have to say that it is somewhat of an amazing task that it’s able to be done in just two years,” she said.
Wasserman called the county’s appraisal process very opaque.
“People have no idea whatsoever what goes into the appraisal of their house and even less of an idea of how to challenge it if they think it’s wrong,” he said. “If I’m elected auditor, I would peel back the curtain on this process.”
Wasserman would like to have representatives in the office go out to communities to help residents.
“My idea of bringing this process to the people, so that someone who lives in New Marshfield has a chance to go to the New Marshfield Senior Center one time or two times out of the six-year period and meet with the people from the office. It makes it that much more convenient for them to go in and talk about their house and say, ‘Well, you know, we took that porch down last year.’ This way we’re able to bring it to the people and give people a better chance to make sure that the information county has their house is correct.”
Land bank
During Thompson’s time as auditor, she has not worked with the Athens County Land Bank.
While she supports revitalization, Thompson said she thinks that members of county government who sit on the Board of Revisions, which deals with property values, should not be part to a private nonprofit organization that has powers that aren’t the same as those of the county’s elected officials.
“It has the ability to do something that aren’t necessarily in the best interest of residents,” she said. “… We’ve seen many questionable actions of the land bank. I’m not part of the land bank because it’s not a statutory function of the auditor’s office. And because somebody should be independent. Somebody should be looking out for the property owners and making sure that the (Board of Revisions) process has independence.”
Wasserman, who is chair of the land bank, said the state requires the auditor’s office to support the nonprofit with either staff or other support.
“We would have someone from my office who would be a liaison with the land bank, who would attend their meetings, help them smooth transactions and look for ways to address valuation issues,” Wasserman said. “Sometimes when you do a bulk appraisal, you don’t know that a property is abandoned and that tremendously affects its value and that makes it difficult sometimes for the bank to acquire those properties.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.