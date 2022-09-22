The need to vote for candidates who support women’s reproductive rights was one of the main focuses on the Townhall for Abortion Access with Nan Whaley on Wednesday at Ohio University’s Walters Hall.
Democratic candidates Tanya Conrath and Whaley spoke about the importance of the Nov. 8 election to a crowd of about 40 people.
Conrath has filed a lawsuit with the Ohio Supreme Court to be put on the ballot as her parties candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives, 94th District, seat. If put on the ballot, she will face incumbent Jay Edwards, a Republican from Nelsonville.
Whaley, former mayor of Dayton, is the Democratic candidate for governor. She is challenging incumbent Mike DeWine, a Republican.
Conrath, a fourth-generation graduate of Ohio University and fifth-generation Appalachian, admitted that she had trouble finding the words for her speech.
“I couldn’t find the right words to match my anger,” she said. “I couldn’t find the right words to match my passion about what we’re up against in this election.”
Her family's reproductive experience in five generations include adoption, miscarriages, abortion, hysterectomy, used several types of birth control, cancer and near-death incidents.
“We’ve rejoiced together. We’ve cried together. We’ve agonized together,” Conrath said. “We’ve navigated the complex, heartbreaking and lifesaving decisions that have come our way.
"Your state representative, Jay Edwards, and his mostly male buddies in Columbus, think that they should make those decisions for us,” she continued. “They should make those decisions for you. They want to take everything that they don’t know about medicine, and they want to take everything that they don’t know about your uterus and make these complicit, reproductive medication decisions for you.”
Conrath encourage audience members to vote and stop Edwards and his colleagues.
“You need to register to vote, and students, I’m telling you that you need to register to vote in Athens,” she said. “You need to tell your friends to register too. … Then you need to go as a group up to the Board of Elections, which is right next to the courthouse and go vote early. … You need to get there to vote because we want to show the rest of Ohio that Ohio University students care about choice, and they’re going to stand up for their choice. And they’re going to turn out in numbers that nobody ever expected. The other thing you need to do when you vote is vote for people who are pro-choice.”
Whaley, who is the first woman candidate for Ohio governor, said she ran for the position because the state has local leaders doing their best to move their communities forward.
“They didn’t have a partner in the governor’s office or at the state House,” she said.
Current Governor Mike DeWine has been in elected office since Whaley, a 46 year old, was 10 months old, she said.
“In 1976, Ohio was on the top of good lists and the bottom of bad ones,” Whaley said. “It was a leader, an innovative state, a place where people came, like me from a small town in Indiana, for opportunity. … In 1976, the average Ohio worker made more than the average American. Today, the average American makes more than the average Ohioan. We used to export all kinds of stuff from the state, including cars. Today, we export our college graduates.”
Besides DeWine’s longevity in office and inability to help Ohio grow, Whaley said he is “really too weak to stand up for the extremists in his party.”
As an example, Whaley detailed the mass shooting that occurred on Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton.
“At about 1 a.m., a man who should never have gotten access to a gun, killed nine people and injured 27 more in 32 seconds,” she said. “If not for brave Dayton police officers, hundreds would’ve died.
“It was a harrowing, tough time for my community, and too many communities have go to through that,” she said.
The next day, DeWine came to Dayton to attend a vigil.
“When he got up on the stage to speak, the people of Dayton began to shout in frustration, ‘Do something! Do something!’ They were so loud that the governor had to sit down,” said Whaley, who was mayor of Dayton at the time.
The next day, Whaley helped DeWine announce his Strong Ohio Bill, a violence prevention initiative to protect citizens and law enforcement officers from those with a propensity toward violence and to also provide help to individuals who are a danger to themselves or others, according to press release from the governor’s office.
“Then I watched him do absolutely nothing to move it forward,” Whaley said. “You see, the extremists in his party got ahold of him. And then he did do something. He made the problem worse.”
DeWine signed several pieces of pro-gun legislation including Stand Your Ground and the permit-less concealed carry law.
“He’ll say what ever is politically convenient,” Whaley said. “But when the rubber meets the road, he cowers and does whatever the extremists and radicals want him to do. He is too afraid of them even to save lives and make our communities more safe.”
Seven hours after the U.S. Supreme Court released the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling, a judge reinstated the six-week abortion ban bill.
“If he is re-elected, Mike DeWine had told anti-choice groups that he wants to go, and I’m gonna quote him here, ‘as far as possible,’ as far as possible,” Whaley said. “He was proud in the primary to call himself the most pro-life governor in the country. He’s been waiting his whole life to do this.”
Whaley said she and her running make, Cheryl Stevens, former mayor of Cleveland Heights, want to make sure people’s pay goes up in the state, their bills go down and their government works for them.
To do this, they plan to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour.
“It means investing in new technologies, like renewable energy,” she said. “It also means getting bill down, making sure that we cut cots, so folds can afford prescription drugs and groceries. … To get these things that make complete sense, we have to have a government that works for us. And so the first thing Cheryl and I will do once we’re elected is we’ll work to put on the ballot, a constitutional amendment that will codify Roe versus Wade in the Ohio constitution.”
While every election is considered “the most important election ever,” this one really is, Whaley said.
“We have a real choice to make sure the women have the freedom to make these tough decisions with their doctor and their families, or to go in a different dark direction,” she said. “We have a choice to make sure that we are attractive to young people who want to live in this state, or they will make choices to go elsewhere. This is a pivotal, pivotal moment in this state, and frankly I think it’s going to take a working class woman from Dayton to get the job done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.