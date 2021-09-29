Nelsonville City Council candidates Gregg Clement, Elizabeth Jones and Cory Taylor addressed voters at a virtual forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Athens County on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
In opening statements, each candidate emphasized ties to Nelsonville and experience on council. Taylor has lived in Nelsonville since 1985, Clement since 1995, and Jones since 2009, though Jones grew up in Athens and said Nelsonville is her mother’s hometown.
Jones and Taylor are both running for reelection. Jones was appointed to Nelsonville City Council last July, while Taylor has served on council for ten years. Clement previously served on Nelsonville City Council from 2004 to 2005.
When the candidates were asked why they wanted to serve on council, Jones emphasized the progress the city has already made and said she hopes to promote economic development. Taylor said he would like to give back and focus on housing, infrastructure and jobs. Clement said he would like to help city projects move forward.
City Infrastructure
City infrastructure came up repeatedly throughout the night. Taylor and Jones both identified infrastructure as the top issue facing Nelsonville, and Taylor also mentioned drug issues, which he said have been improving.
When asked what the top infrastructure problem was in the city, all three candidates identified the city’s persistent problem with waterline breaks and leaks.
Taylor described the situation as a “downward spiral of recurring costs,” with Jones noting that waterlines ultimately need to be replaced, not simply patched.
Clement suggested the situation be addressed by directing a greater share of collected income tax to capital improvement.
Engaging Citizens in Local Government
In contrast to Jones and Taylor, Clement identified the biggest issues facing Nelsonville as the declining population and what he described as a loss of citizen voices in government over the past few years, especially amid challenges posed by the pandemic.
In order to increase participation, Clement and Taylor said they hope to return to more open council meetings, rather than broadcasting virtually, and Jones suggested meetings be announced further in advance to increase accessibility.
All candidates stressed the importance of Nelsonville residents utilizing existing means of engaging with the government. Clement specifically encouraged citizens to attend council committee meetings.
Supporting Local Business
Jones and Taylor both said that if the city were to receive $1 million, they would invest the money in supporting local businesses (Clement said he would form a commission to determine how the money be spent).
When asked how to strengthen local businesses on the Nelsonville Public Square, Taylor suggested the City designate the Square as a designated outdoor refreshment area, allowing limited consumption of alcohol on the Square. Taylor also suggested the city host more events to attract visitors.
Clement, meanwhile, suggested replacing the asphalt on the Square with bricks. Jones shared her dream of creating a small business incubator for Nelsonville and suggested that the city develop an incentive plan to attract small businesses.
Taylor also cited the need to support local business when asked how to put the city on firmer financial footing.
Leading by Example
Jones said the city could achieve firmer financial footing if council worked more cohesively as a group to identify funding opportunities.
The need for cooperation was later echoed by Taylor and Clement, when discussing how council could improve the lives of citizens. Taylor said council members needed to “lead by example” and “be respectful,” noting that council has had issues with this in the past. Clement stated he was not sure all council members were adhering to council’s code of conduct.
While none of the candidates named names, council member Dan Sherman has faced multiple calls to resign over the past year for inappropriate behavior. On-again, off-again council member Greg Smith has also been the subject of repeated controversy. Despite Smith’s most recent removal from council earlier this month, both he and Sherman are running uncontested for unexpired council seats.
Jones said the biggest way council could improve the lives of citizens was to direct more funding to the Nelsonville Police Department.
In closing, Taylor said he has invested a great deal in making Nelsonvile a good place to live and grow up and would like to continue this work. Jones said her council experience has been worthwhile and she wants to continue making progress. Clement said he hopes to help the city move forward.
This November, Nelsonville citizens can vote for up to four of the five candidates running for full-term seats.
Candidates Opha Lawson and Justin Booth, a current council member, did not attend the League’s candidate forum.
