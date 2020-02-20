An informal candidate meet and greet night was held Tuesday night at Trimble High School for candidates in three upcoming races, Athens County Treasurer, 78th Ohio House and 15th Ohio Congressional District. The event was hosted by the Athens County League of Women Voters.
Athens County Treasurer incumbent Ric Wasserman and challenger Pete Kotses opened the event with two minute personal statements, followed by statements from the candidates for state representative.
Kotses is an Athens resident who has served on Athens City Council for three terms. In addition he owns local business, Athens Bicycle. He is currently in the process of trying to sell his business, in interest of focusing on public service.
“After three terms on city council I’ve found that this is what I truly want to do,” Kotses said.
According to Kotses, the most important issue facing the County Treasurer’s office is funding for the Land Bank, and he believes that it’s not something the government can solve on its own. “It’s looking at our assets,” Kotses said, going on to state that properties that may be torn down or sold could potentially be renovated for alternative uses – such as partnering with the Historical Society.
Kotses claims that part of what Athens needs is challengers to the currently in place seats of power.
“I think that what we’ve had at this point is no challengers. What if you get into an office and no one challenges you for 12 years? I welcome any challengers,” Kotses asked.
Incumbent Wasserman addressed the crowd as a whole and individuals during the meet and greet with a casual attitude, and focused on the community aspect of the position.
“I wanted to be the treasurer originally because I have a great desire to serve the community,” Wasserman said.
Wasserman highlighted some of the responsibilities of the position, including the Land Bank, dealing with vacant structures and collecting taxes.
“The Treasurer’s Office works for you everyday,” Wasserman said. “We are essentially the county’s bankers.”
In the race for 78th District Representative, Democratic candidate Charlotte Owens, Ph.D, is unopposed in her party, and therefore was not in attendance for Tuesday’s event.
The three Republicans vying for a spot on the ballot are Brian Stewart, Aaron Adams and Bobby Mitchell. All three were originally slated to be in attendance, however Mitchell did not appear at the event due to an illness.
“I really wanted to attend and have visited the area twice this campaign season. Athens is a beautiful area and great college town,” Mitchell said in a statement to The Messenger.
Pickaway County Commissioner Brian Stewart says that he first felt the call to serve his community when he was a senior in high school on 911. Shortly after graduating he joined the military.
“I came home with a real burning desire to serve my community,” Stewart said.
Stewart pointed out that since he took office, Pickaway’s unemployment rate has dropped from 9 to 3 percent.
“I am running to bring jobs to every single town in this district,” Stewart said.
When it was candidate Aaron Adams turn to speak, he pointed out the elephant in the room right away.
“I am the youngest person up here probably,” Adams said. At 18 years old, Adams is the youngest person in the race. If elected he would become the youngest Ohio State Representative in history.
Adams believes that he is the right candidate because he is willing to stand up for unpopular opinions that he believes are right, such as healthcare reform.
“We need to make an effort as Republicans to go towards a free market solution,” Adams said, going on to share a story about an Ohio woman who was struggling to cover the cost of her diabetes medication.
Adams was quick to point out that he is not backed by his party, and that others in the Republican party have said that he is an “extremist” and “unhinged” on social media.
“What am I an extremist on? The fact that I don’t think healthcare companies should charge exorbitant amounts of money; the fact that I don’t think second amendment rights comes with an age, or comes when they are 21,” Adams stated.
The final participant was the candidate for the 15th Ohio Congressional District, Shelby Hunt. Hunt faces incumbent Steve Stivers for the Republican spot on the fall ballot.
Hunt formerly served as a police officer and is a small business owner. He feels that it is time for an “average American” to be in office.
“I don’t intend to make a career out of this. Two terms max. Then I will go back to what I’m doing now,” Hunt said, “I really believe that is what our founding founding fathers intended.”
Hunt spoke about the schism that he believes is in the Republican party, stating that there are both “populist” and “right-wing” Republicans, and that it all stems from the national level.
“I think it transfers down into the state level and county level,” Hunt said.
According to Hunt one of the largest problems facing society is the lack of morals.
“My cornerstone is based on faith. If you trace it back, it all leads back to faith and morals,” Hunt said.
The informal event proved to be popular with the small, but engaged audience. Athens County resident Richard Thieret had many of his questions answered during the event.
“You can certainly get an idea of the general awareness of the candidates,” Theiret said.
Those who were unable to attend Tuesday’s event will have the opportunity to hear from the candidates for Athens County Treasurer on Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m., at the Nelsonville Public Library.
