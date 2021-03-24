The Athens Ward 4 Democratic challenger candidates met for a virtual candidate forum Tuesday evening, and discussed issues such as affordable housing in the city, environmental issues, and policing.
Democratic candidate Alan Swank and incumbent Chris Fahl, who has not faced a challenge in her 12 years as Ward 4 representative, took part in an Athens County League of Women voters candidate forum held via zoom.
Both Swank and Fahl listed affordable housing as priorities for the city, especially as the Ohio University student population continues to decline.
Swank placed an emphasis on affordable and quality housing for senior citizens, a group he said has increasingly had a challenging time with finding proper accommodations.
He said, through his own experience as volleyball coach at Athens High School, he has seen how seniors may pick up and leave town because they cannot find housing.
“And most of those young women are in their 40s, some approaching 50 — and I’ve watched many of their parents who I used to see sitting in the stands move out of Athens, away from their children and their grandchildren because they could not find quality, affordable housing,” Swank said.
Fahl said the recently passed federal American Rescue Act will offer the city opportunity to develop affordable housing initiatives and increase access to broadband services, something she said was prohibitive in attracting businesses and residents.
“There’s a lot of opportunities with the money coming directly to the city to really identify the issues such as housing,” Fahl said.
Fahl also pointed to many factors and approaches included in the Athens City Comprehensive plan, which was completed last year, as a strong reason to re-elect her to the Ward 4 office.
“My number one plan right now is to go forward with our comprehensive plan that was adopted by City Council,” Fahl said. “The plan is only as good as what you do with it.”
However, Swank said he took umbrage to the comprehensive plan, adding he believed there was not enough community input, and that a plan is simply that — a plan.
“You know, we’ve heard a lot tonight about this comprehensive plan,” Swank said. “And a plan is important, but that plan is full of issues neighbors did not agree with. See most people don’t engage — you only hear from a select few.”
He pointed to a portion of the comprehensive plan that called for a roundabout on Dalton Road, when residents there do not want that kind of intersection.
Swank said instead, the city council members should hold regular town halls to hear from the constituents and gauge what they would like to see from city government.
The two candidates also discussed policing in Athens, as well as inclusivity. Both candidates expressed a desire to make the city more inclusive to all residents, regardless of identity.
Swank called out Athens City Council for failing to complete or take action on their review of Athens policing practices, which the city unanimously promised to do following the nationwide protests against racial inequity and police violence in June.
“Are we talking about good, or are we doing good?” Swank said. “Nine months later, the good has not been done. I find it embarrassing our elected officials have let this slide.”
Fahl stated that when the city began looking into policing, she said she needed to educate herself on the practices employed by APD.
She said the areas of the APD that have the “most potential” for problems have “pulled back from having that potential,” saying the city police do not perform no-knock warrants. She also added the city government did not discuss all angles to policing practices.
“Before you go and do policy changes, you need to know what’s going on, and not everything gets talked about when we’re doing stuff, because it’s boring,” Fahl said.
The candidates also discussed environmental policies.
Fahl said when the City Council passed the climate emergency resolution last year, it gave the city increased tools needed to battle climate change and strive for carbon neutrality in Athens.
Both candidates agreed that moving toward banning single-use plastics was a good idea for the city, and led to much plastic waste.
Swank advocated for free bus transit to encourage reduced car usage and said the city’s current composting plan, which is opt-out and costs money, should also be made free.
Swank and Fahl also both discussed the need for the city to diversify its economy after The Athens Messenger asked about declining Ohio University enrollment.
Swank said the city was presented with a great opportunity to begin converting some of the off-campus rental units into single-family permanent residences as enrollment declines. He also described Athens as a “company town” in reference to OU, and needed to expand business prospects.
Fahl said the city needs to advance broadband access to encourage new business and new residents as well as investing in healthcare access and recreation.
The final day to register to vote in the Ward 4 primary is April 5, with early voting beginning on April 6. Election Day will take place on May 4 at the Athens County Board of Elections.
